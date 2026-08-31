Souza set to join FC Porto as loan deal agreed

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to manage the development of their younger players as the transfer window approaches its final stages, with regular senior football a priority for several academy prospects.

One of those players is Souza, who has been attracting sustained interest from FC Porto as the Portuguese giants look to strengthen their options at left-back.

That pursuit has now resulted in an agreement. According to Fabrizio Romano via X, FC Porto have agreed a loan deal with Tottenham for Souza, with the 20-year-old set to spend the season in Portugal before returning to North London next summer.

Porto agree loan deal for Souza

Romano reports that the move will run until June 2027, with FC Porto covering Souza’s salary during the loan period. The young defender has also been authorised by Tottenham to travel to Porto, where he is expected to complete the remaining formalities.

Importantly, the agreement is a straight loan rather than a permanent transfer, meaning Spurs retain long-term control over Souza’s future. Porto have tracked the youngster for some time, with his name repeatedly discussed internally between club officials and the coaching staff. He ultimately emerged as their preferred option at left-back for the final stages of the window.

Zaidu injury accelerates Porto move

Porto’s need for another left-back has become more urgent following confirmation of a medium-grade injury to Zaidu. That development accelerated negotiations in recent hours as the Portuguese club looked to secure additional cover before the registration deadline.

Souza is therefore expected to arrive with an immediate opportunity to compete for minutes rather than simply provide depth. For Tottenham, the loan offers a potentially valuable developmental step. Regular exposure to senior football at a club competing at a high level could help Souza progress more quickly than another season spent predominantly around youth football.

This looks like a sensible deal for all parties. Porto need immediate left-back cover, while Tottenham need Souza playing meaningful senior minutes if they want to assess his long-term potential properly.

The fact that there is no permanent clause mentioned is also significant. Spurs are not giving up control of a highly-rated young defender; they are giving him a platform to develop. If Souza earns regular minutes in Portugal, Tottenham could have a much more experienced player returning to them next summer.