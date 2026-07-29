FC Porto working on deal to sign Souza, talks set to accelerate

FC Porto are continuing to strengthen their squad after a title-winning campaign, with reinforcing the left-back position emerging as one of the club’s top priorities before the transfer window closes.

The Portuguese champions have been assessing several options in recent weeks and have now turned their attention to a promising young defender currently at Tottenham Hotspur. With the player struggling for regular opportunities in North London, Porto believe there is a realistic chance of reaching an agreement that would benefit all parties.

According to ESPN Brasil on YouTube, Porto are working on a deal for Tottenham left-back Souza, with negotiations expected to accelerate in the coming days. Journalist Bruno Andrade reports that the 20-year-old’s representatives have travelled to Portugal and are scheduled to meet Porto officials, with discussions aimed at advancing a potential transfer.

Tottenham open to negotiating a deal

Although Porto have yet to submit a formal offer, there has already been a clear indication of interest. Tottenham are understood to be willing to negotiate, but the structure of any agreement remains the key issue. Discussions could result in either a permanent transfer or an initial loan with an option to buy. Spurs are keen to protect the investment they made when signing Souza from Santos for around €15 million last summer.

The Brazilian defender has found opportunities difficult to come by since arriving in England, making just four competitive appearances. He was also omitted from Roberto De Zerbi’s squad for Tottenham’s pre-season tour of New Zealand, further fuelling speculation over his future.

Porto prioritising left-back reinforcement

Porto have identified left-back as one of the most urgent areas requiring improvement before the transfer deadline. The Portuguese champions are also searching for a new centre-forward, but strengthening the defensive left flank is viewed internally as an immediate priority. Earlier reports linking Benfica with a €20 million move for Souza were dismissed by Portuguese newspaper Record, with the Lisbon club reportedly not pursuing the player this summer.

That has left Porto in a strong position to continue negotiations without direct domestic competition. The coming days are expected to be crucial as initial talks between the player’s representatives and Porto officials determine whether discussions progress into formal negotiations with Tottenham.

A move to Porto could be exactly what Souza needs at this stage of his career. The defender has struggled to establish himself at Tottenham, and regular football at one of Portugal’s biggest clubs would offer an excellent environment for his development.

Tottenham’s willingness to discuss either a permanent transfer or a loan with an option to buy also suggests they remain open-minded about his future. If Porto can agree a structure that satisfies Spurs, this is a deal that makes considerable sense for everyone involved.