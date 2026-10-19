Barcelona join Newcastle United, Tottenham in Arthur Dias race

Barcelona are all set to rival Newcastle United and Tottenham in their pursuit of Brazilian defensive sensation Arthur Dias.

Barcelona have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in the race to sign Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias, with the Brazilian youngster reportedly valued at around €30 million ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona sporting director Deco has added the 19-year-old centre-back to his shortlist as the Catalan giants look to strengthen their defence. However, competition from the Premier League could complicate their pursuit, particularly with Tottenham and Newcastle also keen on securing his signature.

Growing injury concerns have forced Flick to manage with depleted defensive options as Barcelona pursue multiple competitions. Gerard Martín suffered discomfort during Barcelona’s match against Real Betis, while Eric García and Jules Kounde have also picked up injuries.

Andreas Christensen remains sidelined, further limiting Flick’s choices in central defence. Martin’s condition is understood not to be serious, with subsequent tests indicating that he should be available for the Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain. Nevertheless, Barcelona are pursuing a permanent defensive addition to pair with Pau Cubarsi.

Flick has experimented with different defensive combinations this season and has increasingly relied on Martin, a natural left-back, in the centre. Signing a left-footed centre-back would provide greater balance and allow the Spaniard to return to his preferred position when required.

Dias fits that profile. His left-sided defensive play suits Flick’s need to redeploy Martin to left-back, where the Spaniard is more naturally suited. The teenager has established himself as an important player for Athletico Paranaense and has attracted attention for his performances in Brazilian football.

Barcelona have been tracking his progress for several weeks, with scout Joao Amaral reportedly sent to watch him during the club’s match against Bahia in September.

Premier League clubs are set to rival Barcelona

Barcelona are not alone in their pursuit. Tottenham and Newcastle United have both emerged as potential destinations for the highly rated defender.

Spurs remain interested despite signing Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke during the summer. They view Dias as an opportunity to add further depth while potentially securing a long-term defensive option.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are looking towards the future as Dan Burn and Fabian Schar approach the latter stages of their careers. Both defenders are 34, and their contract situations make succession planning increasingly important for the Magpies.

Tottenham are understood to have seen an offer worth approximately €21 million rejected, highlighting the financial challenge facing interested clubs. Deco is keen to advance Barcelona’s interest before January, but the club must assess whether they can meet the asking price.