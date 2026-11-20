Piero Hincapie is on the verge of signing a new long-term contract with Arsenal, with the North London club warding off several suitors.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been among the clubs keen on signing Piero Hincapie, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City vying for his signature as well. However, the 24-year-old versatile defender is set to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

Per TEAMtalk, Arsenal acknowledged that “Hincapie’s existing terms no longer reflected his growing market value or importance to Mikel Arteta’s project” after receiving enquiries from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City. The player will now extend the duration of his contract by one year while receiving an improved salary.

Piero Hincapie and his Arsenal journey so far

Piero Hincapie has established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in the Premier League since joining Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen last year. Even though the 24-year-old has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Premier League champions, he made enough progress and compelled the North London club to seal a permanent deal, having featured 39 times while contributing 1 goal and 2 assists.

An ankle injury restricted Hincapie’s involvement early in the 2026/27 season, meaning he has managed only 367 minutes of game time in nine outings thus far. However, despite playing second fiddle to Riccardo Calafiori, Hincapie’s popularity in the market remains high, with several high-profile clubs vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Real Madrid contemplated signing Piero Hincapie in the summer transfer window, but the player committed his future to Arsenal. The continued interest makes sense, as while the Merengues have several centre-backs in the senior squad, Antonio Rudiger is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Real Madrid must sign a left-footed centre-back to complement Dean Huijsen and Ibrahima Konate, with Hincapie a viable target.

As for Barcelona, the Catalan giants have been searching for a left-footed, ball-playing centre-back since Inigo Martinez joined Al-Nassr last year. The absence has forced tactical compromises; Flick would have welcomed Hincapie’s left-footed ball-playing credentials.

Hincapie’s ability to play as a left-back added to his appeal for his prospective suitors. However, a deal for the Ecuadorian international is improbable, considering Mikel Arteta views him as an asset for the North London outfit. Arsenal’s swift move to extend Hincapie’s terms reflects the club’s resolve to retain key players amid continued European competition.