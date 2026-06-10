Real Madrid eyeing summer move for Piero Hincapie

Real Madrid may look to sign 24-year-old Ecuadorian international Piero Hincapie from Arsenal this summer.

According to an update by Siro Lopez, Piero Hincapie is the subject of interest from Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a versatile defender in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Arsenal centre-back.

While Hincapie has not officially completed a permanent move to Arsenal, he will reportedly remain at the Emirates beyond his loan stint when the pre-agreed deal worth €52 million becomes official. So, Real Madrid must negotiate with the North London club to sign the Esmeraldas native in the summer transfer window.

Piero Hincapie and his impressive loan spell with Arsenal

Piero Hincapie has been one of the most dependable defenders in the Premier League since joining Arsenal on loan from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, with the North London club having the option to complete a deal worth €52 million. Even though the 24-year-old has not been an undisputed first-choice starter for the newly-crowned champions, he has made significant progress.

The Ecuadorian international has made 30 appearances for Arsenal thus far while chipping in with one goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Hincapie’s exploits for Arsenal have earned him a place in Ecuador’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Additionally, several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal, are interested in the player.

What next?

Real Madrid’s interest in Piero Hincapie makes sense. While the Merengues have several centre-backs in the senior squad, David Alaba is leaving the club as a free agent. Additionally, Antonio Rudiger is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career.

So, with Eder Militao struggling with persistent long-term fitness issues, Real Madrid must dip into the market for a centre-back. Several candidates, including Riccardo Calafiori and Josko Gvardiol, have thus emerged on Los Blancos’ wishlist, with Hincapie also a viable target.

Like Calafiori and Gvardiol, Hincapie’s ability to play as a left-back adds to his appeal, as Alvaro Carreras has been inconsistent after a solid start to life as a Real Madrid player. However, a deal for the on-loan Ecuadorian defender should be an uphill task, considering Mikel Arteta views him as an asset for the North London club.