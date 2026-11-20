Arsenal will look to sign 24-year-old Spanish international Nico Williams from La Liga outfit Athletic Club next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Nico Williams is increasingly frustrated at Athletic Club after a substandard start to the 2026/27 season that has left them seventh in La Liga. So, the 24-year-old winger’s representatives have been sounding out prospective suitors, with Arsenal responding to the approach by showing interest in a deal.

Per TEAMtalk, Mikel Arteta is a “huge admirer” of Williams’s talents, with Andrea Berta “holding fresh conversations” over his availability. The report adds that the possibility to move to London holds “considerable appeal” for the Spaniard, who wants to play UEFA Champions League football regularly.

Nico Williams and his career so far

Nico Williams has established himself as one of the most exciting young wingers in La Liga since becoming a senior player for Athletic Club. The 24-year-old began his youth career at CA Osasuna before graduating from the Athletic Club’s academy a few years ago. However, he has been inconsistent since a career-defining UEFA Euro 2024 campaign.

Williams recovered some form in the 2025/26 season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 32 appearances across all competitions, and he has a decent tally of two goals and two assists in ten La Liga outings this term. The Spanish winger also looked impressive in the recently concluded international break, and his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Nico Williams has been on Arsenal’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest reflects their need for a specialist left-sided winger. While Christos Tzolis arrived from Club Brugge in the summer transfer window, the departures of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard mean the Greek winger is the only specialist left winger at Arsenal.

So, Williams is a viable target, as he can provide a pacy outlet compared to Tzolis’s wily style of play. The Spaniard has shown creative prowess this season, having produced 1.3 key passes per game to go along with solidity out of possession (2.6 recoveries per game in La Liga this term).

Per TEAMtalk, while Williams’s release clause of €100 million can deter prospective suitors, Arsenal appear ready to pursue a deal. The Premier League champions have several other options on their wishlist, with Endrick, Kevin Schade, Alex Baena, and Antonio Nusa also featuring on their radar, according to TEAMtalk.