Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is considering leaving the club next year, with Aston Villa among interested suitors.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Amad Diallo is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in one of the two transfer windows next year, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Manchester United winger.

Per Africa Foot, Amad and his representatives are “considering the best decision for the next stage of his career” and want to “find a sporting project that offers him better prospects and allows him to regain a prominent role”. Meanwhile, apart from Aston Villa, the Ivorian winger is also a target for Besiktas and other clubs, according to the report.

How has Amad Diallo fared at Manchester United?

Amad Diallo has made significant progress since joining Manchester United from Atalanta in January 2021. The 24-year-old had to bide his time before establishing a foothold in the first-team squad at Manchester United. A successful loan spell with Sunderland helped the young Ivorian playmaker turn things around at Old Trafford, and he enjoyed his breakthrough under Ruben Amorim’s tutelage, part of the reason why his market value has soared to €45 million.

However, his productivity has dipped this season after a solid 2024/25 campaign. He scored two goals and provided four assists in 32 Premier League outings in 2025/26, and in the ongoing campaign, the Ivory Coast international has only one assist in eight appearances thus far. Meanwhile, his long-term future has been under a shroud of uncertainty in recent months

What next?

Aston Villa’s interest in Amad Diallo carries merit. While Alysson has been impressive after an initial bedding-in period, Unai Emery’s team lacks productivity from the flanks. Amad has thus emerged as a viable target, and his ability to reprise a central attacking role adds to his appeal, as he can line up alongside Alysson and Johan Manzambi to create a fluid attacking trifecta behind Nicolas Jackson.

While he was inconsistent in 2025/26, Amad showed his potential in the 2024/25 campaign by scoring 11 goals and providing ten assists. Unai Emery’s system hones the skills of versatile attackers and brings the best out of them, as he has done with Morgan Rogers, Johan Manzambi, and many others. So, the Ivory Coast international should fit like a glove in his setup.

However, reports in the summer transfer window suggested that Manchester United had no intention of selling Amad. With the Red Devils previously remaining committed to keeping the Ivorian winger, Aston Villa may not have a straightforward pursuit.