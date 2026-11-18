Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas are gearing up to make a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Sabah, Besiktas are exploring a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo ahead of the January transfer window as they look to strengthen their right flank.

The Black Eagles are very keen on strengthening the right flank, a position where their current options have not really delivered. Vaclav Cerny, Ernest Poku, and Milot Rashica have struggled to provide the desired performances, prompting the club to consider changes ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Rashica is expected to leave, while Besiktas will assess any offers that arrive for Cerny. Should both players depart, the Turkish Super Lig club could look to bring in two replacements, including a domestic option. However, their primary goal is securing a foreign right-winger.

Besiktas have their eyes set on Amad Diallo

The management are particularly interested in the English market, with Amad Diallo emerging as one of the names under consideration. Besiktas are also monitoring alternatives in Belgium and Portugal, although their next move could depend on how their pursuit of the United winger ends up.

Amad has registered 16 goals and 17 assists in 105 appearances for Manchester United since joining the club from Atalanta in 2023. His current contract runs until June 2030, while Transfermarkt currently values him at €45 million. Those factors could make negotiations difficult for Besiktas, particularly if Manchester United are reluctant to part ways with the attacker.

Since returning from injury, he has featured in eight matches, accumulating more than 500 minutes, although his contribution so far stands at just one assist. Despite those modest numbers, Amad remains an important member of the Manchester United squad.

Mauricio Pochettino, Manchester United’s new manager, will ultimately decide Amad Diallo’s role in his system. If the Ivory Coast international does not have a prominent role, they might look to cash in on him.

For Besiktas, success may hinge on Manchester United’s openness to negotiation given Amad’s long-term contract and established status, though they have been reluctant to sell him in the past. While the Ivorian winger will certainly be an upgrade on their current options, signing him won’t be straightforward.