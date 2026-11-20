AC Milan will look to sign 32-year-old Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes in a Bosman move next summer.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, AC Milan have “made the most contact” to discuss a possible move for Bruno Fernandes. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker next summer, and they have set their sights on the Manchester United captain.

However, per Calciomercato, AC Milan will not be alone in the battle for Fernandes’s signature, as the veteran playmaker is also a target for Juventus. The Manchester United skipper has entered the final 12 months of his contract, though the Premier League club can exercise a one-year extension option as part of the agreement with the player.

Bruno Fernandes and his Manchester United journey so far

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the world’s best players since joining Manchester United from Sporting CP in a deal worth €55 million in January 2020. The 32-year-old hit the ground running at Old Trafford, and he has been a pivotal figure for the Red Devils over the last six and a half years, even though they have been extremely inconsistent during this period.

The Portuguese international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring eight goals and providing 22 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions, including a Premier League record 21 assists. While Fernandes has not been at his best this season, he still has a decent tally of six goals and three assists in 14 outings thus far. However, speculation surrounding him has soared this year, with his contract situation alerting several clubs.

Serie A return on the horizon?

AC Milan’s interest in Bruno Fernandes carries tactical and logical merit. The Rossoneri will return to the market for a playmaker, as Luka Modric, at 41, is in the twilight of his career. So, the Serie A giants need a long-term successor to the veteran Croat, and Fernandes can easily last half a decade in Serie A due to his style of play. He is also already accustomed to Ruben Amorim’s setup and can be a game-changing addition to the AC Milan midfield.

As for Juventus, a lack of creativity from the central areas has hurt the Bianconeri, compelling Luciano Spalletti to seek a solution from the market. Fernandes thus emerges as a credible option, as his creativity will align with the explosive upside of players like Kenan Yildiz and Kerim Alajbegovic, among others.

Reports before an explosive post-match comment by Fernandes suggested he was ready to sign a new contract with Manchester United. However, the situation has flipped since then, and recent updates claim that the Portuguese international wants to see how the team progresses under Mauricio Pochettino before committing his future to the club. That uncertainty provides AC Milan and Juventus an opening to pursue the veteran playmaker.