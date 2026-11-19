Resurgent Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia is hesitant to part ways with the West London club in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Romeo Lavia is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in January, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Chelsea prospect.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, Aston Villa will “find it difficult to tempt him into making the switch” in the winter transfer window. Apart from the player’s reluctance to part ways with Chelsea, the report suggests that the Blues “are not keen on the idea of selling” in a mid-season deal either.

Romeo Lavia and his Chelsea career so far

Romeo Lavia has had to battle persistent fitness issues since joining Chelsea from Southampton in August 2023. The 22-year-old snubbed Liverpool to move to Stamford Bridge, but injuries blighted his progress in his first three campaigns with the West London club, restricting him to 1859 minutes of game time across 43 outings, averaging to a little over 600 minutes and 14 appearances per season.

The Belgian midfield prospect finally seems to have overcome his issues this season, having accumulated 574 minutes of game time in ten appearances while chipping in with one goal and one assist. With Lavia already on course for his best campaign with Chelsea, his stock has soared, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Aston Villa’s interest in Romeo Lavia is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder, as Ross Barkley and John McGinn are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. That has created the need for a player who can keep things tight out of possession while being adept with the ball at his feet.

Lavia satisfies both conditions, having contributed in the final third this season while retaining an impressive passing rate of 90% and completed nearly 5 recoveries per game in the Premier League. However, a mid-season move away from Chelsea is seemingly not on the cards.

While recent reports suggested that Chelsea may sanction a sale if they sign a replacement, Pete O’Rourke has refuted that. So, with the Football Insider report suggesting that Lavia wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, Aston Villa are increasingly unlikely to sign the Belgian international in January.