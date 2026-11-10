Aston Villa keen on signing Romeo Lavia, Chelsea stance on sale revealed

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in exploring a move for Romeo Lavia to strengthen Unai Emery’s midfield setup, with Chelsea unlikely to consider the idea.

According to Fussball News, Aston Villa are considering a move for Romeo Lavia in January in a bid to strengthen Unai Emery’s midfield options. The Villans do lack some presence in the middle of the park, as they are now willing to explore a move for the Belgian star, although Chelsea will make any move difficult.

Aston Villa had an indifferent summer window, where they lost some of their key players while the new signings are yet to fully click into gear. One of the most intriguing areas was their midfield, as they lost Amadou Onana to a potential season-ending injury, while Youri Tielemans left to join Manchester United.

Unai Emery’s side have been prudent enough to find the right replacement, including the free transfer of the experienced Leon Goretzka to fill the gaps in the middle. Names like Conor Gallagher have been mentioned in reports ahead of January, and so is Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara, as Villa are looking to strengthen the area ahead of January.

One surprising name on their list is that of Romeo Lavia, with the 22-year-old resurgent star now showcasing his talent in a concerted way for Chelsea this term. The idea is to try to sign him within their reported budget of €35 million, as Chelsea are unlikely to let him leave easily.

Will Chelsea consider Romeo Lavia offers?

Lavia has endured a torrid period since joining Chelsea back in the summer of 2023. He made just one appearance in the league that season, while the 2024-25 campaign till date is when he made the most Premier League appearances he has made for the Blues.

This season, however, Lavia has been largely fit and available for Chelsea, as his progress is the reason why he is still at the club. Having featured eight times in the league under Xabi Alonso, he is well on course to have his best campaign at Stamford Bridge since his arrival here.

As for Aston Villa’s interest, Chelsea are unlikely to agree to the finances on offer, nor are they realistically considering a sale. More importantly, the Blues are in the market to strengthen their midfield in addition to having the 22-year-old resurgent star in their squad, as that is an area they are currently short in compared to their rivals, and there’s no chance they consider a sale of the Belgian ahead of January.