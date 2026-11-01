Aston Villa, Leeds United in transfer tussle to sign Conor Gallagher

Aston Villa and Leeds United are interested in signing 26-year-old English international Conor Gallagher from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Conor Gallagher is also the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

However, per Fussball News, a move away from Tottenham midway through the 2026/27 season is “far from certain” for Gallagher. The report adds that Spurs are “still planning with the Englishman” and that he has a long-term contract with the North London club.

How has Conor Gallagher fared at Tottenham so far?

Conor Gallagher has made gradual progress since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €40 million earlier this year. The 26-year-old returned to London with lofty aspirations, though neither he nor Spurs envisioned being embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premier League.

The English international has made 26 appearances for Tottenham thus far while scoring thrice and providing one assist, a modest return that underscores Spurs’ broader attacking struggles. Gallagher’s limited output in the final third, compounded by transitional adaptation challenges, has highlighted Tottenham’s wider squad imbalance. However, his popularity has not waned, with several Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Aston Villa wanted to sign Conor Gallagher before he joined Tottenham. The continued interest reflects the need for a versatile midfielder, as John McGinn and Ross Barkley are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. While a new contract may be on the cards for Barkley, Aston Villa need alternatives for their long-term planning. Gallagher can provide the solution due to his ability to reprise multiple roles in the middle of the park.

As for Leeds United, Sean Longstaff faces an uncertain future at Elland Road after struggling for regular game time since arriving from Newcastle United last year. Gallagher’s ability to progress play through accurate passing and carrying makes him an ideal fit for Daniel Farke’s forward-thinking system, and despite his shortcomings at Tottenham, he can contribute in the final third (10 goals and 10 assists in 95 outings for Chelsea, 7 goals and 7 assists in 77 appearances for Atletico Madrid)

However, a January move remains complicated, as the Fussball News report has indicated that the English midfielder remains in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans. If a departure materialises, he is likely to cost a sizeable sum, considering Tottenham’s outlay of €40 million to sign him earlier this year.