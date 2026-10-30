Aston Villa ready to offer new contract to Ross Barkley

Aston Villa are increasingly keen to secure Ross Barkley’s future after the midfielder established himself as an important part of Unai Emery’s plans this season.

As per Football Insider, it is believed those performances are likely to result in a new contract offer, with discussions already being considered behind the scenes.

The 32-year-old has featured in all 14 of Villa’s matches across competitions, either starting or contributing from the bench, and his importance has grown alongside the club’s improved form. His UEFA Champions League campaign has been particularly impressive, with Barkley registering two goals and two assists in three appearances.

Emery has also made his appreciation of the midfielder clear, describing him as a very good player and highlighting the value his experience brings to the squad. Barkley’s current deal has less than a year remaining, meaning Villa must decide whether to extend his stay or risk allowing renewed interest to develop around him.

Emery sees Barkley as more than experienced cover

Barkley’s role has evolved into something more significant than simply providing depth. His ability to retain possession, contribute around the penalty area and bring composure to difficult matches gives Emery another experienced option in midfield.

That versatility has been particularly useful in a season where Villa are competing across multiple fronts. His Champions League contribution has strengthened the argument for keeping him, while his familiarity with Emery’s demands means Villa would retain a player who already understands the tactical structure.

Emery is expected to have a significant influence on the club’s decision, with Villa assessing what Barkley wants from a new contract and whether the terms make sense for both sides. There was interest in Barkley during the summer, including from Championship clubs such as Coventry City, but Villa ultimately kept hold of him. His current form suggests that decision could prove increasingly valuable.

Villa should extend, but on their terms

Villa have little reason to rush into a long-term commitment, but Barkley’s current contribution makes an extension a logical move. The key is finding the right balance. At 32, he does not need to be handed a lengthy contract simply because he is performing well, particularly when Emery has a demanding schedule and a squad that needs continual evolution.

A shorter extension with performance-related incentives could make sense for both parties. Barkley gets security and recognition for his contribution, while Villa retain flexibility. For Emery, the bigger attraction is reliability and Barkley understands the Premier League, knows the system and has shown he can still influence important matches. Unless his physical level drops sharply, allowing an experienced squad player of this quality to walk away for nothing would be difficult to justify.