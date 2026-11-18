Chelsea are unlikely to sanction Romeo Lavia’s departure in January unless they can secure suitable midfield reinforcements first, with Aston Villa among the clubs monitoring the Belgian’s situation.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a more consistent run of football this season when fit, starting six Premier League matches, but Chelsea remain reluctant to lose a player they still believe has significant room for development.

Lavia’s injury problems have disrupted his progress since his £53million move from Southampton in 2023. Nevertheless, his recent availability has reinforced Chelsea’s belief that he can still become an important part of the squad. According to Football Insider, that makes a January sale particularly difficult for Villa, despite their admiration for the midfielder.

Villa face major obstacle

Aston Villa have emerged as a potential destination because of their appreciation of Lavia’s qualities in central midfield. His ability to provide defensive security and help progress possession would give Unai Emery another option in the middle of the pitch. However, Chelsea’s own squad situation works heavily against them.

The Blues were unable to replace Enzo Fernandez during the latter stages of the summer window and are already considered short of numbers in central midfield. The club would only consider allowing Lavia to leave if several new midfielders were brought in first and that effectively puts Villa’s plans on hold unless Chelsea dramatically change their position.

Chelsea also retain high hopes for Lavia despite his inconsistent availability. The club viewed him as a major young talent when they signed him from Southampton and still believe he can eventually reach those expectations. Villa’s interest is understandable, but Chelsea hold most of the cards here. Lavia is not simply a player who has fallen out of favour; he is a midfielder the club still values but has struggled to keep consistently fit.

That distinction matters as Chelsea would be taking a significant sporting risk by selling him without adequate cover, particularly when their midfield numbers are already stretched. A sizeable fee alone may not solve that problem if there is no replacement ready to step in.

For Villa, the more realistic strategy may be to remain patient rather than force a January deal. If Lavia continues to establish himself at Chelsea, his availability could become even harder to secure. Conversely, if the club’s midfield recruitment changes his position in the squad, the situation could look very different later on.