Super agent Jorge Mendes is in talks with Liverpool and Manchester United as he looks to find a new club for Alejandro Balde.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool and Manchester United have been informed about Barcelona’s €40 million asking price for left-back Alejandro Balde as the club prepare to offload him in January, with Jorge Mendes already in talks with interested suitors.

Balde has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou, and Hansi Flick has informed the Barcelona hierarchy that the defender is no longer part of his plans. The reigning La Liga champions are also keen to strengthen their squad in January and view his departure as an opportunity to create room for another signing.

The Catalan giants are seeking €40 million for the Spain international. The valuation would apply to either a permanent transfer or a loan agreement with an option to buy. Mendes has communicated those conditions to interested clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, both of whom are assessing their left-back options.

Barcelona will push to get Balde off their books

A report by RAC1 has claimed that Barcelona would prefer a loan move with significant wage coverage to free up salary space. Since the renewals of Xavi Espart, Marc Bernal, and Brian Farinas will consume their €4 million fair play margin, they need to cash in on some to register new players in the winter window.

Manchester United attempted to sign Balde towards the end of the summer transfer window. However, the Spanish defender opted to remain in Spain and fight for his place. That decision has not proven sensible, with the full-back starting just once this season and managing only 124 minutes across five appearances. Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart are currently ahead of him.

Flick’s confidence in Balde declined following Cancelo’s arrival last season, with the manager unhappy with aspects of the Spaniard’s performances and attitude. Mendes is now working to find a solution for both the Blaugrana and the 23-year-old full-back.

Manchester United are looking at him as someone who can compete with and cover for Luke Shaw. Given his age, Balde could end up being a great long-term replacement for the ageing English defender. Meanwhile, with Konstantinos Tsimikas’s contract running out, the Reds are looking for someone who can compete with Milos Kerkez for a place in the starting XI.