Liverpool preparing to offload Kostas Tsimikas next summer, working on left-back signing

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool are ready to part ways with Kostas Tsimikas next summer; the Reds are already looking for a new left-back.

Liverpool are ready to let Kostas Tsimikas leave the club on a free transfer next summer, as there are no signs of a potential new deal for the Greek international. The Reds have already started looking for a new left-sided full-back, according to Football Insider.

The 30-year-old is approaching the end of his contract, with no discussions reportedly taking place over an extension. Tsimikas has been part of the Reds’ setup since joining in 2020 for £11.75 million from Olympiacos and has made 124 appearances for the club, registering 21 assists.

He spent last season on loan at AS Roma, where he featured in 25 matches and accumulated just over 1,000 minutes, providing one assist. The move to the Italian club didn’t quite work out for him. The left-back has made nine appearances for the Reds across all competitions this season, providing three assists in 423 minutes.

Tsimikas had the opportunity to take on a more prominent role following Andy Robertson’s departure in the summer, but the situation did not develop as anticipated. His performances have reportedly fallen short of the manager’s expectations.

Liverpool to push for a new left-back

Liverpool’s search for a new left-back is already underway as the recruitment team look to improve the options available to Iraola. They are looking for someone who can make a strong case to be their first-choice left-back going forward.

However, Tsimikas is not the only player whose performances have raised concerns. Milos Kerkez has also come under scrutiny after failing to consistently deliver his best performances since arriving at Anfield. The 23-year-old remains the first-choice left-back, with 10 starts across all competitions, eight in the Premier League.

His displays have reportedly caused frustration among supporters, with questions emerging about his long-term position in the starting XI. Nevertheless, Iraola remains a strong admirer of Kerkez, having previously worked with him at Bournemouth, and is believed to have confidence in his ability to rediscover his best form.

Liverpool are therefore facing important decisions regarding their left-back options ahead of next season. While Kerkez is still expected to have an opportunity to establish himself, Tsimikas appears increasingly likely to move on, with the club already exploring the market for a replacement.