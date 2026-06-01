Kostas Tsimikas wants Liverpool stay after Andrew Robertson exit

Kostas Tsimikas wants to replace Andrew Robertson in the Liverpool squad this summer after returning from his loan spell with AS Roma.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Kostas Tsimikas has no interest in leaving Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window after wrapping up his loan stint with AS Roma. The 30-year-old wants to stay and fight for his place at the Merseyside club as they prepare to part ways with Andrew Robertson as a free agent.

Kostas Tsimikas and his Liverpool journey

Kostas Tsimikas has been a dependable backup performer for Liverpool since arriving from Olympiacos in August 2020. The Thessaloniki has never been a first-choice starter for the Merseyside club, playing second fiddle to Andrew Robertson for five seasons before moving to AS Roma on a season-long loan deal last summer.

The 30-year-old endured a frustrating loan stint with AS Roma, managing only 1,050 minutes of game time in 25 appearances across all competitions. So, it is hardly surprising that the Serie A giants have no interest in seeking a permanent deal for Tsimikas.

As the Greek international prepares to return to Anfield, his long-term future is uncertain, as he has not been in the club’s long-term plans. However, the situation may flip in the coming weeks, as the experienced full-back’s stance on his future has emerged.

What’s next for Tsimikas?

Andrew Robertson has called time on his illustrious stint with Liverpool and will officially leave as a free agent when his contract expires on June 30. After playing his final game for the Reds, the Scottish international is preparing to join Tottenham Hotspur and enjoy a successful campaign with the Tartan Army at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

So, Liverpool must decide on a replacement for Robertson, focusing on landing a player who can be an alternative to Milos Kerkez. With the Hungarian international blowing hot and cold in his debut season at Anfield, the Reds need a reliable option; they may have an internal solution.

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Despite a frustrating campaign with AS Roma, the 30-year-old Greek international is a reliable performer, and his presence will help Liverpool save a considerable sum in the market as they prepare for a squad rebuild after a frustrating 2025/26 campaign.