Chelsea are planning to make an audacious €180 million double move for Barcelona pair Jules Kounde and Fermin Lopez in January.

As reported by Fichajes, Chelsea remain interested in Barcelona pair Jules Kounde and Fermin Lopez, with the club reportedly willing to put down a €180 million offer for the said players in January. The Blues believe signing the pair would propel their ranks and turn the team into title contenders, either this season or the next.

Chelsea are still somewhat short of quality in the squad, despite another promising summer window that saw them sign players with a mix of youth and experience. Xabi Alonso is desperate to take the team to the next level, that is, turning them into genuine title challengers, and for that, he would need players who are established enough to elevate their overall levels.

This factor takes them to the shores of Barcelona, where two of their players interest Chelsea. The Blues hold a long-standing interest in Jules Kounde, as well as Fermin Lopez, with the Blues now reportedly planning a €180 million double raid on the Catalans ahead of January.

Barcelona may receive approaches from Chelsea for the said amount, broken down into €120 million for Lopez and the other €60 million for Kounde. The Blaugrana could be in a state of dilemma about such a big offer, which may in turn provide them relief from their financial tension, although there is the risk of weakening the squad in a big way ahead of the second part of the season.

Why are Chelsea chasing Barcelona duo?

Barcelona could be receptive to offers for Kounde, as per reports, with the club seemingly planning the future of the full-back positions, including the one on the right-hand side. They were expected to demand a hefty fee, as per reports, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea’s idea of tabling €60 million for the 28-year-old utility man will suffice.

Chelsea have been interested in Kounde since 2022, when Barcelona pipped them to sign the Frenchman from Sevilla. Given that the 28-year-old utility man can play as a right-back as well as feature in the central defensive unit, it could largely suit Alonso’s complex system with the use of defenders differently.

As for Fermin Lopez, Chelsea had been planning on making an offer for the Barcelona homegrown midfield sensation for some time now. They have held interest previously, and a player of his quality will bring some much-needed quality in the attacking third alongside Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers. However, signing him will be more challenging than Kounde, given how important a part he is under Hansi Flick, with Barcelona set to double-think before sanctioning any exit.