Liverpool will look to sign 22-year-old Senegalese international Lamine Camara from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco in January.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Lamine Camara is also the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues came close to signing the 22-year-old AS Monaco midfielder in the summer transfer window, and they are still keen on securing his services next year.

However, per Caught Offside, Chelsea are behind Liverpool in the battle for Camara’s signature, with the Merseyside club making progress on a possible winter deal. The report adds that Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid are also keeping an eye on the AS Monaco midfielder, with the Ligue 1 club valuing him at €70 million.

Lamine Camara and his progress at AS Monaco

Lamine Camara has established himself as one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 since joining AS Monaco from FC Metz in July 2024. The 22-year-old has made substantial progress in the last two seasons, and he has become a mainstay in the middle of the park for his club and country.

The Senegalese midfielder has made 85 appearances thus far for AS Monaco while chipping in with seven goals and 12 assists, and despite the setback of missing out on a summer move to Chelsea, he has been ever-present in the middle of the park this term (over 1,000 minutes in 14 outings while contributing 2 goals and 1 assist). Meanwhile, Camara’s stock in the market remains high, with several high-profile clubs vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Chelsea had an agreement for a deadline-day deal in the summer, but a move collapsed at the eleventh hour. The continued interest reflects the urgency for midfield reinforcements after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City. While Camara will not be a like-for-like replacement for the Argentine, his defensive acumen and physical profile will allow Xabi Alonso to add some much-needed solidity to the midfield and let the attacking players play with freedom.

As for Liverpool, the Reds need a specialist defensive midfielder to ease the burden on Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai out of possession. Camara’s robust style of play can add a new facet to Liverpool’s gameplay, allowing players like Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, and Bradley Barcola to express themselves better.

While AS Monaco blocked a summer departure, a January exit for €70 million remains possible, per Caught Offside. With Liverpool making headway in preparations for a winter deal, they are well-placed to beat Chelsea and other prospective suitors in the battle for the Senegalese midfielder’s signature.