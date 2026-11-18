Liverpool have cooled their interest in Jules Kounde ahead of the January transfer window, with Ronald Araujo’s impressive form reducing the need for another versatile defender.

The Barcelona right-back had emerged as a potential target for the Reds because of his ability to operate both centrally and on the right. However, Liverpool now believe they already have a player capable of providing that same flexibility.

Araujo joined on a season-long loan from Barcelona with a £47million option to buy, and his performances have quickly strengthened the case for making the move permanent. The Uruguayan has particularly impressed when deployed at right-back, where his defensive qualities and physical presence have made him an increasingly popular figure at Anfield.

Football Insider indicate Liverpool are already seriously considering triggering the purchase option, potentially as early as January.

Chelsea gain ground in Barcelona defender chase

Liverpool’s change in priorities represents a significant boost for Chelsea, who are also monitoring Kounde’s situation. Barcelona are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for the France international if the financial terms are right, giving interested clubs an opportunity to test their resolve. With Liverpool increasingly unlikely to enter the race, Chelsea face less competition from one of Europe’s biggest potential suitors.

Kounde would also offer Chelsea considerable tactical flexibility. His ability to play centre-back or right-back would allow the Blues to adjust their defensive structure depending on the opposition, while his experience at Barcelona and international level would add another established option to the squad.

For Barcelona, selling Kounde could also help generate funds for their own transfer plans, although his importance to the squad means any departure would need to make financial sense.

A well thought out decision

Liverpool’s decision is logical if Araujo continues performing at his current level. There would be little value in spending heavily on Kounde when they already have a younger defensive option capable of covering the same positions and, crucially, one who is already adapting to life at Anfield.

The bigger question is Chelsea. Kounde’s versatility would make him an attractive signing, particularly if the London club need additional depth across the back line. He could provide genuine competition rather than simply becoming another squad player.

Barcelona’s willingness to sell could therefore become the defining factor. Liverpool appear increasingly satisfied with their solution in Araujo, while Chelsea now have a clearer path to Kounde. If the Blues can agree a sensible fee, the Frenchman’s next destination could be Stamford Bridge rather than Anfield.