Barcelona and Manchester United are viewed as front-runners in the race for Scandinavian talent Gabriel Rajkovic, with Arsenal also keen.

According to TEAMtalk, Gabriel Rajkovic continues to attract massive interest from top teams, as Barcelona and Manchester United are now seen as the front-runners in the race. Arsenal are also being mentioned heavily as a possible suitor, with the asking price from his club, Valerenga, likely to play a key role in any move.

Gabriel Rajkovic has become the talk of the Eliteserien in Norway for his mature performances, being only 15 years old. The youngster has already broken numerous age-related records in the division and played 20 games for Valerenga’s first team.

There are many big teams keeping tabs on his displays, with Valerenga pointing towards a potential €18 million asking price if they were to sell him anytime soon. Should they achieve that price point, it would represent a record sale in the division, let alone for a player of his age.

Arsenal are one of those closely monitoring his performances for Valerenga, with Mikel Arteta eager to bring the left-footed winger to the club. The Gunners were seen as a strong suitor alongside many other top teams, although the report states Manchester United and Barcelona are leading the race for the 15-year-old Scandinavian prodigy as things stand.

Manchester United or Barcelona for Rajkovic?

Barcelona and Manchester United are mentioned as interested parties, and they have held an admiration for some time now, which indicates a monitoring process in the background. Both teams carry their own appeal in the race, with the Red Devils thought to have the edge.

The edge comes from the idea that Rajkovic has supported Manchester United growing up and may have an emotional connection to the club should the Red Devils come out with an offer. However, neither they nor Barcelona are currently at any stage of progression, as things stand, as this situation could change soon.

Barcelona also hold a strong appeal in the race, given their immense track record of developing young talents by way of giving them a clear pathway into the first-team plans. At the moment, there is nothing decided about his future, although things could ramp up soon, especially with the Catalans and Manchester United in the picture, and Arsenal or the others cannot be discounted either.