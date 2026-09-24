Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United need to pay €18 million to sign Gabriel Rajkovic.

Gabriel Rajkovic is rapidly becoming one of the most closely watched teenagers in Norwegian football, with Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United all monitoring the Valerenga youngster.

The 15-year-old has already made history in the Eliteserien and his remarkable rise has now attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. However, with Rajkovic still developing in Norway, none of his suitors has yet managed to establish a clear advantage in the race for his signature.

A fee of around €18 million could reportedly be required to prise the teenager away from Vålerenga, although there is currently no indication that a formal offer has been made.

Barcelona tracking Norwegian prodigy

Barcelona’s interest became clearer after representatives from the Catalan club watched Rajkovic in action for Valerenga against Bodo/Glimt in August. It was a particularly memorable occasion for the teenager, who scored his first Eliteserien goal during the match.

Rajkovic has since continued to attract attention, recording 14 league appearances and two goals during the 2026 campaign. Barcelona are not alone in keeping tabs on him. Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have monitored the youngster, with Fichajes reporting that none of the interested clubs has yet taken a decisive lead. That leaves the door open for a potentially fierce battle if one of the Premier League clubs decides to make a formal approach.

Gabriel Rajkovic already rewriting Norwegian records

Rajkovic’s emergence has been remarkable given his age. He scored against Bodo/Glimt on August 8 at 15 years, five months and 15 days, making him the second-youngest goalscorer in Eliteserien history. Only Martin Odegaard was younger when he found the net in Norway’s top flight.

Rajkovic has since added another goal to his tally, scoring in stoppage time against Sarpsborg 08 in September to rescue a 2-2 draw for Valerenga. The comparison with Erling Haaland is understandable given Rajkovic’s age, nationality and early exposure to senior football, although the specific record he is chasing belongs to Odegaard rather than Haaland. It is also important not to place too much weight on such comparisons at this stage.

Rajkovic is still only 15 and has played a relatively small amount of senior football. His technical development, physical progression and ability to maintain his level against increasingly experienced opponents will determine how far his career ultimately goes. What is already clear, however, is that he has achieved something extremely unusual for a player of his age.

€18 million price could test interested clubs

Valerenga’s decision to tie Rajkovic down until the end of 2028 gives the Norwegian club considerable leverage. A reported €18 million valuation would represent a substantial investment for a player who has only just begun his senior career, but the level of interest from Barcelona and the Premier League could push his price higher if multiple clubs decide to compete seriously.

Breaking the Eliteserien’s youngest-player record before scoring against one of the division’s established sides a few months later is significant. The interest from Barcelona, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United also shows that his performances have been noticed beyond Norway.

The €18 million figure would make any move a major investment, but clubs pursuing Rajkovic would ultimately be buying potential rather than a finished product. The most interesting aspect of this story is therefore not which club wins the race, but how Rajkovic handles the attention that is already surrounding him.

At 15, he has plenty of time to develop and the next stage of that development could determine whether the current excitement eventually translates into a move to one of Europe’s elite clubs.