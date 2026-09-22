Manchester United rival Barcelona in Gabriel Rajkovic chase

Manchester United have entered the race to sign highly rated Norwegian youngster Gabriel Rajkovic, with Barcelona also monitoring the 15-year-old winger.

The Red Devils have stepped up their interest in the Valerenga prospect, sending a senior Scandinavian scout to watch him in action in Oslo. Barcelona have also reportedly had representatives follow Rajkovic this season as interest in the teenager continues to grow across Europe.

Rajkovic is still only 15 and will turn 16 in February, meaning he cannot move abroad immediately. That has not stopped major European clubs from keeping a close eye on his development, however, with his performances at senior level already attracting considerable attention.

Manchester United tracking Norwegian prospect

Rajkovic has made 13 appearances in Norway’s top flight this year, scoring twice. His first goal against Bodo/Glimt also made him the second-youngest scorer in the competition, behind former teenage sensation Martin Odegaard.

The youngster is predominantly left-footed but generally operates from the right, where he can cut inside and attack defenders. His close control, quick changes of direction and ability to use both feet have made him particularly difficult to contain.

He has also represented Norway at Under-15 and Under-16 level, although he remains eligible to represent Serbia, Belgium and Morocco through his family background. Reports in Norway suggest Valerenga could demand a fee of up to £16 million for their academy product, potentially making him one of the most expensive young players to leave the Norwegian league.

According to The Sun, Rajkovic, however, does not appear to be rushing towards the exit. He has reportedly already turned down opportunities to train with several major European clubs, preferring to continue his development with Valerenga.

Barcelona also keeping tabs

Barcelona’s interest adds another major name to the list of clubs tracking the youngster, but Manchester United’s decision to send their Scandinavian scout to watch him personally underlines the level of attention surrounding Rajkovic as well as the concerns surrounding JJ Gabriel, coincidentally a target for Barcelona.

Rajkovic’s current contract with Valerenga runs until December 2028, giving the Norwegian club significant control over his future. Interestingly, the report labels the 2011-born wonderkid as Manchester United’s antidote to losing JJ Gabriel.

For now, Rajkovic’s immediate focus remains on developing in Norway. But with Manchester United and Barcelona among the clubs monitoring his progress, the teenager’s name is likely to remain prominent on European scouting lists over the next few years.