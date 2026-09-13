Arsenal, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Chelsea closely monitoring Gabriel Rajkovic

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Barcelona, and Chelsea are all keen on acquiring the services of Norwegian attacking sensation Gabriel Rajkovic.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Barcelona and Chelsea are closely monitoring Norwegian youngster Gabriel Rajkovic, with the 15-year-old regarded as one of the most exciting emerging talents in European football, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Rajkovic has enjoyed a remarkable 2026 and has already established himself in Valerenga’s first-team setup despite his nascent age. His rapid development has attracted interest from several major clubs, with Arsenal and Chelsea having compiled extensive dossiers on the teenager after following him throughout the summer.

Both Premier League giants were also present in August when Rajkovic scored his first senior goal against Bodo/Glimt, providing further evidence of the growing interest in his development. Aston Villa have also been alerted to his potential, while Barcelona are among the European clubs keeping a close watch on his progress.

Rajkovic has made 15 first-team appearances for Valerenga and has contributed to four goals. While he has primarily impressed when operating from the flank, the teenager has also shown that he can play as a striker, adding another layer to his already impressive profile.

Rajkovic’s sensational rise has not gone unnoticed

Scouts have been particularly impressed by his physical attributes and versatility, which are understood to be key qualities attracting interest from top European sides. Rajkovic’s rise has been extraordinary. He was promoted to Valerenga’s first-team squad in January at just 14 before signing a long-term professional contract after turning 15 in March.

He made his senior debut in the opening game of the season and became the youngest player in Eliteserien history at 15 years and 20 days old, surpassing the previous record held by Martin Odegaard. Later in the campaign, he scored his first senior goal.

For Arsenal, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Barcelona, Rajkovic represents an opportunity to secure a highly-rated prospect before his profile and value rise further. His ability to operate both wide and centrally could make him an especially attractive long-term investment for clubs seeking versatile attacking talent.

With development continuing at an extraordinary pace and his long-term contract still binding Valerenga, the battle to secure the 2011-born starlet could become one of the most interesting young-player transfer races in Europe in the months to come.