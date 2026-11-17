Real Madrid have no intention of allowing Endrick to leave on loan in January despite interest from Arsenal.

A report by Football Insider has claimed that the Spanish giants have firmly closed the door on a temporary departure.

The 20-year-old has struggled for regular minutes this season, registering just 84 minutes of La Liga football so far. That has not stopped Arsenal from viewing him as an attractive option to strengthen their attacking depth during the winter window.

The Gunners are looking for an additional attacking option, particularly on the left side, and Endrick’s previous spell at Lyon demonstrated why he remains highly regarded. After joining the French club in January, the Brazilian recorded 16 goal involvements in 21 appearances. However, Arsenal’s interest is unlikely to lead anywhere in January.

Mourinho blocks January loan opportunity

Real Madrid previously allowed Endrick to leave on loan, but sources indicate there is no appetite to repeat that decision this season. AC Milan and Roma are also reportedly very keen on the forward, yet both clubs are expected to face the same obstacle as Arsenal.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly made it clear that Endrick will be required during the second half of the campaign as Real Madrid compete across multiple competitions. His limited playing time therefore does not necessarily indicate that the club have lost faith in him.

For Arsenal, that makes Endrick an increasingly difficult target. His ability to operate across the frontline and his proven goalscoring potential would fit their need for additional attacking depth, but Real Madrid’s stance means the Gunners will have to look elsewhere unless circumstances change dramatically.

The decision also reflects Madrid’s long-term view of the Brazilian as rather than prioritising short-term minutes elsewhere, the club appear willing to keep him within Mourinho’s squad and allow his development to continue in the Spanish capital.

Not easy for Arsenal

Arsenal’s interest is understandable, but Real Madrid’s decision is equally logical as Endrick’s lack of minutes should not automatically be interpreted as a lack of faith. At 20, he remains a long-term investment, and his 16 goal involvements in 21 appearances for Lyon showed the attacking potential Madrid already know he possesses.

For Arsenal, the attraction would be immediate. Endrick could provide another explosive option while reducing the pressure on their established forwards during a congested second half of the season. Madrid have a stronger reason to retain him as they need depth across several competitions, and Mourinho clearly believes the youngster can contribute.

Unless Endrick himself pushes for an exit, Arsenal are unlikely to have much leverage. The January door appears firmly closed, making this a case where Madrid’s long-term plan outweighs the player’s current lack of regular football.