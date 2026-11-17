Liverpool are continuing to monitor Marc Pubill as they assess their defensive plans beyond the current season, with the Atletico Madrid defender emerging as a potential alternative to Ronald Araujo.

The 23-year-old has attracted attention because of his ability to operate at both right-back and centre-back, two positions Liverpool may need to reinforce. Their interest could become more serious if they decide against making Araujo’s loan move from Barcelona permanent.

Liverpool have an option to buy the Uruguay international for €55million, but that figure could prove significant enough to make the Reds consider alternatives. Pubill’s versatility would give Andoni Iraola another solution across the back line rather than requiring separate additions for each position.

Why Liverpool could turn to Atletico star

Pubill’s value to Liverpool would extend beyond simply providing competition as the Spaniard can play centrally or on the right, meaning he could cover multiple positions during a demanding campaign.

That is particularly relevant given Liverpool’s current use of Araujo at right-back. If the Barcelona loanee does not remain at Anfield, Pubill could potentially replace some of that versatility while also providing a younger long-term option.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are not alone in having monitored the defender as Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have previously been linked with Pubill, illustrating the level of attention surrounding his development.

Atletico, however, have little interest in making his departure straightforward and Pubill remains under contract until 2030 and has established himself in Diego Simeone’s plans. His ability to cover two defensive positions makes him an important squad asset.

Atletico prepare to protect Pubill

Atletico are therefore working to strengthen their position. Reports have indicated that the club have reached an agreement in principle to extend Pubill’s contract until 2031, although the new deal had not been officially announced by November 16.

Sporting director Mateu Alemany has also made clear that Atletico want the defender to remain for the long term. A new contract would strengthen their negotiating position considerably if Liverpool or another Premier League club eventually makes a serious approach.

For Liverpool, the situation is ultimately straightforward as if Araujo’s €55m option becomes difficult to justify, Pubill provides a different route to strengthening the defence without sacrificing versatility.

For Atletico, retaining him makes equal sense as Pubill is young enough to develop further, already trusted by Simeone and capable of filling two positions. Unless Liverpool turn their interest into a substantial offer, the Spanish club have every reason to continue building around him.