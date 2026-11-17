Chelsea have continued to closely monitor the progress of 19-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international Kerim Alajbegovic since his summer move to Juventus.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Kerim Alajbegovic remains the subject of interest from Chelsea after they attempted to sign him in the summer transfer window. The Blues are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Juventus star.

Per TEAMtalk, Chelsea will not be alone in the battle for Alajbegovic’s signature, as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing him. However, the report adds that Juventus are “determined to keep him” for the remainder of the 2026/27 season and have “laughed off” suggestions of a January exit.

Kerim Alajbegovic and his recent rise

Kerim Alajbegovic has established himself as one of the world’s most promising young attacking prodigies after his stint with Red Bull Salzburg. The 18-year-old prospect was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Alajbegovic’s exploits compelled Bayer Leverkusen to exercise the buyback option and bring him back to BayArena after the 2025/26 season, though they sold him to Juventus for €40 million in the summer. Meanwhile, he made history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by becoming his nation’s youngest-ever World Cup scorer. The Bosnian prodigy has been impressive for Juventus this term, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 14 outings thus far.

What next?

Chelsea wanted to sign Kerim Alajbegovic in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is noteworthy given that they signed Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa ahead of the 2026/27 season. However, Alajbegovic’s ability to play as a left winger can help him carve out a place alongside Rogers, particularly if Jamie Gittens’s future remains uncertain, even as AS Roma reconsider a January move.

If Xabi Alonso opts for a 4-2-3-1 formation, Alajbegovic can form a fluid partnership alongside Rogers, Cole Palmer, and Estevao Willian. The Bosnian prospect can also suit a 3-4-2-1 setup, and with Chelsea pursuing four domestic and European trophies, Alonso will need depth across each attacking position.

The road ahead

Competition from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain complicates a possible move. However, Juventus’s public reluctance to sanction a January exit means Alajbegovic is unlikely to depart in the coming weeks, leaving Chelsea to revisit the chase next summer.