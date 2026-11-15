AS Roma have second thoughts about Jamie Gittens, reason revealed

Serie A giants AS Roma are reconsidering a January move for 22-year-old Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens due to his recent ankle injury.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Jamie Gittens is the subject of interest from AS Roma after they attempted to secure his services in the summer transfer window. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Chelsea winger.

However, per Gazzetta dello Sport, AS Roma may not return to the bidding table if Gittens does not overcome his recent fitness problems. The report also reveals that while Xabi Alonso “values” the Englishman, he wants to play regularly, which may pave the way for a loan move away from Stamford Bridge in the winter transfer window.

Jamie Gittens and his time at Chelsea so far

Jamie Gittens has struggled to make his mark since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £48 million last year. The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with the reputation of being an exciting young winger after an impressive stint in the Bundesliga. However, he has managed only 1,157 minutes of game time in 29 outings for Chelsea thus far, contributing just 1 goal and 5 assists.

The struggles have worsened this season, as Gittens has managed only 55 minutes of game time in two appearances, with an ankle injury keeping him on the sidelines for most of the campaign. Nevertheless, the English winger remains in demand in the market, with AS Roma among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Serie A move on the horizon?

AS Roma wanted to sign Jamie Gittens in the summer and launched multiple bids, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Serie A heavyweights require width on the left wing, where depth has been a recurring issue since the summer transfer window shut down.

Gittens is thus reported to remain on the Serie A club’s wishlist. While the Englishman has struggled to make his mark since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund, help him rediscover form in Italian football’s slower tempo, which suits his pace.

However, with AS Roma developing second thoughts about a possible move for the English winger, Everton are reported to be among those ready to capitalise on Roma’s hesitation. Recent reports have linked Gittens with Everton, Leeds United, and Real Sociedad, positioning them to make a decisive move in the January transfer window.