Brentford are determined to block Nathan Collins’ exit amid growing interest from Manchester United ahead of January.

According to Football Insider, Brentford have no interest in parting ways with Collins ahead of January, and the Bees are expected to do everything possible to keep hold of the Ireland international amid growing interest from Manchester United ahead of the winter market.

Manchester United are set for a new era under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentine arriving this week once his international commitments with the USMNT end. The new manager must address multiple structural problems, particularly steadying the ship and helping the team climb out of the relegation zone.

While performance improvements remain urgent, Pochettino is prioritizing January signings as a first step, with a few key additions being planned to strengthen the squad. Manchester United are expected to back their new manager in the winter market, with the Argentine planning on strengthening the backline as a priority before looking at other positions.

The centre-backs Manchester United have been linked to over the last few days reflect Pochettino’s intent to recruit defensive reinforcements at the core, amid suggestions that Pochettino wants Calvin Bassey as a priority. There are already established links to the Nigerian star from Fulham, while left-footed alternatives like Castello Lukeba are also mentioned.

Would Brentford sell Nathan Collins in January?

Nathan Collins, the Brentford skipper, is Manchester United’s primary target for the right-side centre-back role, identified as a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire. The 25-year-old Premier League captain is physically imposing, a defensive profile clearly favoured by Pochettino’s recruitment strategy. The club are seemingly recruiting defenders with physical presence and leadership qualities to shore up the backline.

Brentford are aware of the growing interest in their captain from Manchester United, although they are expected to maintain a strong position when it comes to the subject of his exit. The 25-year-old Premier League captain is tied to the club until 2029, with the Bees holding an option to extend his stay for two more years, as per Transfermarkt.

Given the position of the Bees, they are expected to block any approaches coming their way for Collins and refuse to entertain offers midway through the season. Collins is tied to Brentford until 2029, with the club holding a two-year extension option, giving them a position of significant strength in any negotiation with Manchester United.