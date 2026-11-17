Leonard Prescott’s future at Bayern Munich is becoming increasingly uncertain, with contract negotiations over the highly rated 17-year-old goalkeeper reportedly reaching an impasse.

His current agreement expires in the summer of 2027, leaving the German giants facing the prospect of losing one of their promising academy players for a relatively modest cost.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal, Brighton and Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring Prescott, while Chelsea and several Bundesliga sides are also showing interest. With his Bayern future unresolved, the teenager has emerged as an attractive opportunity for clubs looking to secure a goalkeeper with significant long-term potential.

Prescott has yet to make his professional debut, but his reputation within Bayern has continued to grow. That has encouraged several clubs to investigate whether they can offer him a clearer pathway towards senior football.

Why Villa, Arsenal and Chelsea want Leonard Prescott

Aston Villa’s interest makes sense as part of a longer-term goalkeeping strategy. Prescott would represent a high-upside acquisition who could be developed gradually rather than expected to become an immediate first-team solution. The prospect of bringing him into a Premier League environment and giving him a carefully managed development pathway could appeal to Villa.

Arsenal are also monitoring the situation, with Prescott potentially fitting the profile of a young goalkeeper who could be developed behind established senior options before eventually competing for a more prominent role. For the Gunners, securing talented players early can also protect them against future changes in their goalkeeping department.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have a particularly interesting proposition as their interest reportedly includes the possibility of sending Prescott to sister club Strasbourg, where regular senior football could form part of his development. That pathway could be attractive to a teenager who may struggle to find immediate first-team opportunities at Bayern.

Bayern must convince him to stay

The biggest issue for Bayern is no longer simply the financial terms of a new contract. Prescott and his representatives will want to see a credible route towards professional football.

That is where the Premier League competition could become dangerous for Bayern. Arsenal, Aston Villa and Chelsea can all present different development pathways, while Chelsea’s Strasbourg option could offer something particularly tangible: the possibility of gaining senior experience away from the pressure of Stamford Bridge.

For Prescott, the decision will ultimately come down to more than the size of a contract. Bayern can offer elite facilities and a pathway within one of Europe’s biggest clubs, but rival suitors may be able to offer a clearer route to first-team football. If negotiations remain stalled, the German champions could therefore face an increasingly difficult battle to retain a player they clearly do not want to lose.