Sunderland define condition to sell Brian Brobbey amid Manchester United, Tottenham links

Manchester United and Tottenham may have the slimmest of chances to sign Brian Brobbey in January, particularly if Sunderland’s struggles go beyond repair.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland could still be forced to sell Brian Brobbey if their current struggles evolve to a stage where things cannot be repaired. Manchester United and Tottenham remain linked with the in-form striker and may yet have the slimmest of chances of landing him in January.

Brian Brobbey is probably one of the crucial players over at Sunderland, heading into an important phase of the season. The striker has developed his game to an extent that his goalscoring numbers are the least of the worries for manager Regis Le Bris, as his presence on the pitch alone brings a lot out of the team.

His brilliant centre-forward play was at work before the international break as Sunderland secured a crucial win at home over Chelsea. The Black Cats have done well to tie the Dutchman down to a new long-term deal, and heading into the January window, Sunderland were expected to block all approaches for Brobbey.

Teams like Tottenham are in the mix for the striker, while Manchester United have seen links previously, as those teams continue to monitor his situation ahead of the winter window. While Sunderland are widely expected to keep hold of Brobbey, there might be a slim chance to still prise him away from the Stadium of Light.

Will Sunderland consider offers for Brian Brobbey?

The report highlights that Sunderland are leaning towards keeping hold of Brobbey in January, although they could yet consider offers. That is depending on how they are placed in the table heading into the winter window, and should things look beyond repair with regards to their relegation chances, the Black Cats might be open to considering big offers.

This prospect alone could see the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham remain in the mix, as both teams are in the market for a new centre-forward. Spurs are eager to find a new solution to compete with Dominic Solanke, while Richarlison’s expected departure could free up space on the wage bill.

Manchester United are set to be cautious about overusing the injured Benjamin Sesko too much when he does return to fitness around the new year. Hence, they seek a proper striker to lead the line and compete with the Slovenian, and given the profile, there are hardly any better than Brobbey at the moment in the market.

While there’s a defined condition on how Sunderland might consider a sale, the prospects of it materialising are slim to impossible heading into January. The summer window could yet provide the clearest opportunity for interested parties to make their move for the 24-year-old striker, which may prove difficult in the next window.