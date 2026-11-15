Sunderland ready to block Brian Brobbey exit in January

Sunderland have no plans to consider approaches for in-form striker Brian Brobbey in January amid links to Tottenham.

According to Football Insider, Brian Brobbey is not expected to leave Sunderland, with the struggling Premier League side expected to block all approaches in the winter market. Tottenham have been one of the teams linked with a surprise move for the Dutchman, although his new contract might be a signal big enough to indicate that his immediate future is at the Stadium of Light.

Signing new deals may not necessarily signal the end to speculation with players these days, and that might be the case with Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey, who committed to a new deal recently. The Dutch striker is tied to the club until 2031, which would at least let the club dictate terms in the market if a time came when they are forced to sell.

Sunderland currently have no such plans ahead of January and are expected to block all approaches coming their way for Brobbey. The 24-year-old in-form striker is an essential player for Regis Le Bris this season, with the French manager unlikely to entertain the prospect of letting him leave this soon after his renewal.

Brobbey has been in the kind of form that could help Sunderland transform their season after a difficult enough start. There are concerns over a relegation fight, although they are expected to climb up the standings soon, with Brobbey likely to play a key role.

Tottenham to face disappointment

Tottenham had been reportedly linked with a move for Brobbey, as Roberto De Zerbi eyes a new striker ahead of the January window. There’s an acute goalscoring problem with the team at the moment, with a new centre-forward likely deemed a solution to ease through those issues and help the team reach their objectives.

Brobbey might be a player who would have suited his style of holding play and even scoring crucial goals. However, Sunderland’s stance is expected to prevent any movement for the 24-year-old in-form striker, as Spurs may have to look elsewhere for solutions.

There are some reported links to Jean-Philippe Mateta as well as other names heading into the January window. The Frenchman might be an achievable target for Spurs if they were to seek a new centre-forward, and as far as Brobbey is concerned, Sunderland will ensure he is untouchable.