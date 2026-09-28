Sunderland hesitant to sell Brian Brobbey amid Manchester United links

Sunderland are ahesitant to sell Brian Brobbey amid Manchester United links ahead of the 2027 January transfer window.

Sunderland have no intention of selling Brian Brobbey next year despite growing interest from Manchester United, according to a report by Football Insider. The Dutch striker has suddenly become one of the more intriguing forwards to watch after scoring a hat-trick in Sunderland’s 5-3 defeat to Manchester City, but the Black Cats are not currently considering his departure.

That stance is unlikely to change easily as Brobbey is under contract until 2029 and remains an important part of Sunderland’s plans.

Brobbey’s form alerts Manchester United

Brobbey joined Sunderland from Ajax for around £22 million in 2025 and scored seven goals in 31 appearances during his first season in England and his latest performance, however, has inevitably raised his profile.

The 24-year-old striker’s physical presence, ability to link play and improving finishing make him a useful reference point for Sunderland’s attack. His three-goal haul against City offered another reminder of the qualities that initially attracted Premier League interest.

Manchester United have known about those qualities for some time as the Red Devils shortlisted Brobbey as far back as 2022, when he ultimately rejected the opportunity to reunite with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. Interest has now resurfaced, but Sunderland’s position could make any approach particularly difficult. The Dutch striker also attracted attention from Serie A side Como during the summer, only for Sunderland to make clear that he was not available.

Sunderland are unwilling to sell their star man

The Black Cats’ stance remains unchanged ahead of January. Brobbey has subsequently withdrawn from the Netherlands squad with a suspected hamstring problem, meaning his immediate focus will be on recovering and returning to club action.

For Manchester United, his absence could complicate the timing of any assessment, but his long-term profile remains attractive. The bigger question is whether Sunderland would even entertain a conversation. Football Insider understands they have no plans to accept an approach simply because a major club comes calling.

Brobbey is an interesting name for Manchester United because his development in England has added something that his earlier career lacked: Premier League experience. He is not simply a penalty-box striker. His strength allows him to hold off defenders, while his willingness to link with teammates can help a side progress up the pitch.

That could suit Manchester United if they want greater physicality and variation in the final third. But there is also a reason Sunderland are reluctant to sell. Brobbey is only 24, tied down until 2029 and beginning to demonstrate that he can produce at this level.

The Red devils would therefore have to make a serious financial commitment to change the situation. Right now, Sunderland have little reason to help them. The striker’s next few months could determine whether this remains interest from afar or develops into a genuine transfer pursuit.