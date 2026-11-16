Mauricio Pochettino could launch January move for Weston McKennie

Mauricio Pochettino could look to sign 28-year-old USMNT international Weston McKennie from Serie A club Juventus in January.

According to a report by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Weston McKennie is the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old Juventus star.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, a January move could be possible if Mauricio Pochettino looks to reunite with the American midfielder, as Juventus will be open to selling a few key players to overhaul their squad and continue the push for a top-four finish in Serie A.

How has Weston McKennie fared in Serie A?

Weston McKennie has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Juventus from FC Schalke 04. The 28-year-old initially spent two seasons on loan with the Bianconeri between 2019 and 2021, while the Serie A giants briefly sent him to Leeds United in the second half of the 2022/23 season. However, he has established a foothold since then, becoming a regular for Juventus under different managers.

McKennie has made nearly 250 appearances for Juventus thus far, chipping in with 28 goals and 28 assists. This season, the USMNT international has featured regularly, accumulating almost 1,000 minutes of game time in 11 outings while contributing a goal and an assist. However, his future at the Serie A club is uncertain, with the situation provoking interest from several well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Weston McKennie has been on Manchester United’s radar for several years. The continued interest is hardly surprising, considering Mauricio Pochettino will aim to leave his imprint on the squad in his first transfer window as the club’s new head coach. Recent reports have claimed that Manchester United will back the Argentine tactician in January.

While midfield is not a pressing need for the struggling Premier League giants, the lack of midfield dynamism has been a glaring concern in the first few months of the 2026/27 season. McKennie can thus provide something that is missing from the midfielders’ gameplay, while his ability to drift wide can unlock new facets of Manchester United’s gameplay.

Pochettino has brought the best out of McKennie as USMNT coach, and that partnership will be valuable if the pair reunites at Old Trafford. With Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that Juventus will be open to a January sale, Manchester United are poised to move in the coming weeks.