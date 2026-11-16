Liverpool join Barcelona in Arthur Dias chase after scouting trip

Liverpool will look to sign 19-year-old Brazilian international Arthur Dias from Athletico Paranaense next year.

According to a report by Fussball Europa, Arthur Dias is also the subject of interest from Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in one of the two transfer windows next year, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Athletico Paranaense prodigy.

Per Fussball Europa, four clubs are closely monitoring Dias, while Tottenham Hotspur recently attempted to sign him in a deal worth €20 million. However, after rejecting that proposal, Athletico Paranaense will demand around €30 million to part ways with the teenage sensation.

Who is Arthur Dias?

Arthur Dias is the latest promising Brazilian prodigy to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Brazil, rising through the ranks at Athletico Paranaense before breaking into the first-team squad last year. However, he has enjoyed his breakthrough with the senior side in the 2026 season.

The Brazilian wonderkid has already made over 50 appearances for Athletico Paranaense thus far, with 37 of those outings coming in the 2026 season; he has chipped in with a goal while accumulating over 3,000 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Barcelona’s interest in Arthur Dias is understandable. The defending La Liga champions have been eager to sign a left-footed centre-back since Inigo Martinez joined Al-Nassr last year. Hansi Flick needs a ball-playing centre-back who can be the ideal foil to Pau Cubarsi, and Dias fits the bill (86% passing rate in the Brasileirao Serie A this season).

That passing ability, along with nearly 4 recoveries in the league this season, is the reason why Dias is an attractive target for Liverpool. The Merseyside club must start planning for life after Virgil van Dijk, with recent reports claiming the Dutchman and Joe Gomez facing an uncertain future at Anfield. With Jeremy Jacquet establishing himself as a key player for Liverpool, Dias can be his long-term central defensive partner.

However, per Fussball Europa, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also involved in the battle for the young Brazilian’s signature. With two Bundesliga clubs part of the equation, their reputation of grooming promising prospects in world-class stars may give them an advantage, though Liverpool may be best-placed to afford a deal worth €30 million.