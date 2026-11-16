Arsenal increasingly confident of signing Vinicius Junior next year

Arsenal will look to sign 26-year-old Brazilian international Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid next year, with a deal possible.

According to a report by Football Transfers, Vinicius Junior remains a target for Arsenal after the North London club came close to signing in the summer transfer window. The Gunners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by landing a left-sided attacker next year, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Real Madrid winger.

Per Football Transfers, Arsenal will not pursue the struggling attacker in January, asserting that any move is possible next summer “at the earliest”. However, the report points to Mikel Arteta’s track record of signing his top targets when he shows the determination to secure his services, citing Martin Zubimendi’s move from Real Sociedad last year.

Vinicius Junior and his situation at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has evolved into one of the world’s best players since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in July 2018. The 26-year-old was an instant hit at the club, and he has made substantial progress over the last eight years. However, his fortunes have plummeted this season, inviting unwanted attention towards his standing in the team and future at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian international has made 387 appearances for Real Madrid thus far, scoring 129 goals and providing 103 assists. However, his struggles in the ongoing campaign have led to a paltry tally of one goal and three assists in 12 outings. The international break has finally provided respite, as despite a 3-2 defeat to Japan, Vinicius was the shining light for the Selecao with a brace. Nevertheless, his future at Real Madrid remains uncertain.

What next?

Despite struggling in the first three months of the 2026/27 season, Vinicius Junior has retained popularity in the market. Arsenal, after coming close to a summer move, have continued to track him. The Gunners signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge ahead of the 2026/27 season, but also sold Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the same transfer window.

With Tzolis now the only specialist left-sided attacker in Mikel Arteta’s squad, Arsenal must target reinforcements next year. The Real Madrid star, despite his struggles this season, brings an impressive overall record of 129 goals and 103 assists for Los Blancos and offers the pace and productivity the Gunners need from the left wing.

The Brazilian attacker’s arrival would complement the style of play that other attackers have, and his pace and output would address a specific gap left by the departures of Martinelli and Trossard, offering Arteta a proven left-flank alternative. Per Football Transfers, with Real Madrid’s best run of the season coming in the player’s absence, he is at “serious risk” of losing his starting spot, a departure that would significantly boost Arsenal’s prospects of securing his services.