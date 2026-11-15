Liverpool ahead of Crystal Palace in Ismaelo Ganiou chase.

Liverpool have joined Crystal Palace in the race for Lens centre-back Ismaelo Ganiou.

A report by Football Insider has claimed that the 21-year-old has emerged as an increasingly attractive defensive option ahead of the January transfer window.

Ganiou broke into the Lens first team last season and quickly established himself as one of the club’s most promising young defenders. His progress earned him a new contract in August, keeping him at the Ligue 1 club until 2030.

Liverpool’s interest comes as they continue to assess their defensive options and look towards younger players who can develop into long-term first-team contributors amid Virgil van Dijk’s advancing age. Ganiou’s age, Ligue 1 experience and defensive potential make him an appealing profile for the Reds as they consider future squad planning.

Crystal Palace have greater immediate need

Crystal Palace have more obvious short-term reasons to pursue Ganiou. The Eagles lost both Marc Guehi and Maxence Lacroix over the past year, generating around £72 million from their departures, but opted against paying a transfer fee for another centre-back during the summer.

Instead, Palace brought in Takehiro Tomiyasu on a free transfer and added Axel Disasi and Honest Ahanor on loan. Those decisions have left the club with limited long-term depth in the position. Palace’s defensive problems have become particularly serious. The Eagles have conceded 24 goals in 10 Premier League matches, the highest total in the division, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

Ganiou was already a Palace target during the summer, with former Lens boss Pierre Sage keen to reunite with the defender after moving to Selhurst Park. However, Ganiou rejected the opportunity to follow his former manager and instead committed his future to Lens.

Sage has since been dismissed, with Thomas Frank expected to take charge, but the need for defensive reinforcements remains. Palace could therefore revisit Ganiou in January as they attempt to avoid the financial consequences of relegation.

Liverpool have the name but Palace could hold the advantage

Liverpool may have entered the race later, but Palace arguably have the stronger sporting argument for Ganiou. Their defensive situation requires immediate attention, while the 21-year-old would offer the Eagles both a present solution and a long-term investment.

Liverpool’s attraction is different. They can offer a more competitive environment and European football while giving Ganiou time to develop rather than immediately placing the burden of rescuing a struggling defence on his shoulders.

The problem for both clubs is Ganiou’s new contract and Lens have no immediate reason to sell a player tied down until 2030, particularly after rejecting Palace’s advances in the summer. For Palace, January could therefore be about necessity rather than opportunity. Liverpool can afford to take a longer-term view, but the Eagles may have to act decisively if they believe Ganiou can help stabilise a defence that is currently threatening their Premier League status.