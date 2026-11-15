Fulham front-runners to sign Rodrigo Riquelme

Fulham have emerged as the strongest candidates to sign Real Betis winger Rodrigo Riquelme, with Estadio Deportivo reporting that the 26-year-old is attracting growing interest from across England and Italy.

The Spanish winger has enjoyed a significant rise in prominence this season, producing three goals and two assists in 14 appearances while becoming an increasingly important player for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. His form has now made him a serious transfer target ahead of the January window.

Fulham’s interest is particularly logical. Álvaro Arbeloa’s side are looking to strengthen their wide areas, and Riquelme can operate on either flank while offering pace, ball-carrying ability and one-on-one quality. Fulham have also shown a strong preference for the Spanish market since Arbeloa’s arrival, making Riquelme a natural fit for their recruitment strategy.

Coventry City are also monitoring the winger, with his ability to create chances from wide areas providing an attractive option for a side looking to add more attacking quality. However, Fulham currently appear better positioned to turn their interest into a serious move.

Serie A quartet provide serious competition

Riquelme’s potential availability has also attracted Lazio, Como, Napoli and AS Roma, giving Betis a genuine six-way battle for his signature. Napoli’s interest is centred on their search for additional solutions on the wings, while Roma are actively looking for attacking reinforcements as Gian Piero Gasperini seeks greater depth and creativity in the final third.

Lazio and Como are also monitoring the Spaniard, with Riquelme’s ability to play across the attacking flanks making him an attractive option for both clubs. The interest from all four Italian sides reflects the same underlying quality: Riquelme can provide width, direct running and additional goal involvement without being restricted to one attacking position.

Betis, however, are under no pressure to sell. Riquelme is contracted until 2030 and the club are reportedly looking for around €20million before seriously considering his departure. Atlético Madrid also retain 50% of his economic rights, adding another complication to negotiations.

Fulham in the drivers’ seat

Fulham should be considered the favourites, but not simply because they have been linked with Riquelme. Their need for greater quality in the wide areas and the player’s technical profile make this one of the more logical potential transfers of the January window.

For Riquelme, the decision is more complicated. Betis are enjoying a strong season and he has finally established himself as an important player, meaning a mid-season departure would carry genuine sporting risk. That is why a summer move currently feels more realistic. If Fulham maintain their position at the front of the queue, however, they could have a significant advantage once Betis are ready to listen.

At €20million, the asking price is substantial but understandable for a player who has rediscovered his best form and remains under contract for another three years. The competition from four Serie A clubs means Fulham cannot afford to assume they will win the race simply by waiting.