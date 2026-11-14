Brighton & Hove Albion join Barcelona, Real Madrid in Vitao chase.

Brighton & Hove Albion are stepping up their interest in Atletico Mineiro centre-back Vitao.

A report by TEAMtalk has claimed that the Seagulls are prepared to compete with Barcelona and Real Madrid for the highly rated teenager.

The 18-year-old has attracted attention from clubs across Europe’s major leagues following an impressive breakthrough campaign in Brazil. Vitao has made nine league appearances for Atletico-MG this season, scoring once, while his performances have strengthened his reputation as one of the country’s promising young defenders.

Brighton have reportedly monitored the youngster for an extended period, fitting their established strategy of identifying emerging talent before their value rises significantly. However, they now face competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Real Madrid’s South American scouting network has watched Vitao on multiple occasions, while Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are also understood to be following his development.

£12 million valuation puts pressure on suitors

Atletico Mineiro would prefer to retain Vitao until the summer of 2027, but growing European interest could make that increasingly difficult. Approaches from clubs in Europe’s top five leagues could arrive in the coming weeks, potentially including January.

The Brazilian club currently value the defender at approximately £12million, a figure that would represent one of the most significant sales in their history. Vitao is contracted until 2028 after signing a new agreement in January, giving Mineiro a strong negotiating position. The defender has also represented Brazil at Under-20 level and remains focused on continuing his development with his current club.

Brighton, meanwhile, are prepared to make a serious attempt despite the competition. Their ability to offer a pathway to European football and regular senior development could be an important factor, particularly with the teenager still at an early stage of his career. With Luka Vuskovic a target for several bigwigs, the Brazilian could replace him at the Amex Stadium.

As for Real Madrid and Barcelona, both clubs are in the market for a centre-back, with Los Blancos chasing a long-term replacement for Antonio Rudiger and Barcelona eyeing a partner for Pau Cubarsi. Real Madrid and Barcelona can offer greater prestige, but Brighton’s track record of developing young players could give them a different selling point.

This is exactly the type of transfer Brighton have built their reputation around. Vitao is young, already playing senior football and attracting attention before his price reaches the levels associated with established European defenders.

The £12 million valuation is significant, but potentially manageable for Premier League clubs. The bigger challenge for Brighton will be convincing Vitao that the Amex is the best destination when Barcelona and Real Madrid are also monitoring him.

For the player, however, immediate development should arguably matter more than simply joining the biggest name. Regular first-team opportunities could accelerate his progress far more effectively than spending several seasons competing for minutes at a European giant.

Brighton therefore have a genuine opportunity, but they cannot afford to wait too long. If several major clubs turn their interest into formal offers, Atletico-MG’s valuation could rise quickly and make the race considerably more difficult.