Newcastle United fall behind Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest in Gabriel Bontempo race

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are the front-runners in the race to sign 21-year-old Brazilian international Gabriel Bontempo from Santos.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Gabriel Bontempo is also the subject of interest from Newcastle United, while Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion submitting enquiries for a possible deal. The Santos prospect is also a target for clubs in Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Who is Gabriel Bontempo?

Gabriel Bontempo is the latest promising midfielder to rise in prominence in his homeland. Since breaking into Santos’s first team at the onset of 2025, the 21-year-old has made significant progress, a timely emergence given Brazil’s midfield options amid the need to find a successor to Casemiro. With nearly 100 appearances already to his name, the midfielder has established himself as a senior option, having also contributed 9 goals and 7 assists.

The Brazilian midfielder has enjoyed an excellent 2026 campaign, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 50 outings, thereby enjoying his breakthrough at Santos. The youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with a move to Europe on the cards soon.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United signed several midfielders in the summer transfer window. Gabriel Bontempo falls in the same category as Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba as the Magpies attempt to overhaul the midfield unit to serve them over the coming decade. With Joelinton reportedly facing an uncertain future at St. James’ Park, Newcastle must replace the Brazilian, with his compatriot emerging as a viable target.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s interest underscores the need for midfield depth, particularly in the wake of Alex Scott’s links with several Premier League bigwigs. Bontempo fits the bill perfectly, as his style of play as a box-to-box midfielder who contributes in the final third closely resembles Scott’s, making him an appealing target for Bournemouth.

As for Nottingham Forest, the Tricky Trees need more quality in the middle of the park. James McAtee has been excellent in the ongoing campaign, but Xaver Schlager has blown hot and cold in the first few months of the 2026/27 season. So, signing another midfielder who can compete with the duo will be a step in the right direction.

While Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest lead the race to sign Bontempo, the widespread competition for the Brazilian midfielder’s signature means they cannot rest on their laurels and must intensify their efforts to secure his services.