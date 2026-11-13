Manchester City ready to pay €30 million to sign Robin Risser; Liverpool, Manchester United also keen

Manchester City will look to sign 21-year-old French goalkeeper Robin Risser from Ligue 1 club RC Lens in a deal worth €30 million next summer.

According to a report by Swiss outlet 4-4-2, Liverpool and Manchester United are also interested in Robin Risser, with Serie A clubs also vying for his signature. Meanwhile, RC Lens will demand around €40 million to part ways with the Frenchman, with a move away from the Ligue 1 club possible in next summer’s transfer window.

Who is Robin Risser?

Robin Risser has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1 since joining RC Lens from RC Strasbourg in July 2025. The 21-year-old hit the ground running at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, and his solid performances between the sticks drove the team’s Ligue 1 title charge last season.

Risser kept 11 clean sheets while conceding only 35 goals in 33 Ligue 1 games in his debut season. Meanwhile, while Les Sang et Or have struggled in the ongoing campaign, the French goalkeeper has been impressive despite conceding 31 goals in 15 outings. His progress has helped him earn a call-up to the national side while provoking interest from several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Liverpool may pursue a goalkeeper next year, as they are worried about Alisson Becker’s long-term future. While the veteran Brazilian goalkeeper has reaffirmed his commitment to the Reds, they are scouring the market for a shot-stopper if he departs from Anfield as a free agent next summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s interest in Robin Risser is surprising. Gianluigi Donnarumma has been one of the first names on the team sheet under both Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca, while Geronimo Rulli has been reliable in his limited appearances since arriving from Marseille. Nevertheless, Manchester City are ready to pay €30 million to secure his services

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also have Senne Lammens in his squad. However, Karl Darlow is in the twilight of his career, which may have led United to considering a move for a top-class goalkeeper who can compete with Senne Lammens between the sticks.

While Manchester City want to sign Risser from RC Lens in a deal worth €30 million, the Ligue 1 club’s asking price of €40 million means the two parties must engage in negotiations to resolve a deal. That gives a window of opportunity to other suitors, though the Frenchman’s stance will be key.