Real Sociedad line up January move for Jamie Gittens.

Real Sociedad are preparing to enter the January transfer market after Ander Barrenetxea’s season-ending injury left Pellegrino Matarazzo short of options on the wing.

According to Fichajes, the San Sebastián club are considering several solutions, with Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens emerging as an attractive possibility.

Barrenetxea is set to undergo surgery and will miss the remainder of the campaign, leaving Sociedad with an important decision to make before the winter window opens. The club can either pursue a permanent signing or look for a short-term loan capable of providing an immediate attacking option.

Gittens fits the latter profile particularly well. The 22-year-old has struggled for consistent opportunities since joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in 2025 for £48.5 million, and his situation could encourage the Blues to consider a temporary departure.

Chelsea winger attracts growing interest

Chelsea are expected to assess Gittens’ situation after the international break and could sanction a loan for the second half of the season. That possibility has already attracted attention elsewhere, with AS Roma also monitoring the winger. For Real Sociedad, the attraction is obvious as Gittens is comfortable operating from the left and possesses the pace and one-on-one ability needed to replace some of the qualities lost through Barrenetxea’s absence.

A loan would also make financial sense for Sociedad, allowing the club to strengthen without committing to a major permanent transfer midway through the campaign. However, competition for Gittens could make the operation complicated. Chelsea will have to decide which destination offers the winger the best opportunity for regular first-team football, while Sociedad must determine whether they can provide sufficient guarantees over his role.

The player’s experience in Germany and England could also make him an appealing option for a side seeking an immediate contribution rather than relying solely on an emerging prospect.

January decision could shape Sociedad’s season

The injury to Barrenetxea has changed Sociedad’s transfer priorities considerably. What may previously have been a position that could wait until the summer has now become an immediate concern, particularly with the second half of the season likely to place greater demands on Matarazzo’s squad.

Gittens would represent a relatively low-risk solution if Chelsea agree to a loan, although Sociedad would still need to negotiate the financial and sporting terms.

Roma’s interest means the Spanish club cannot afford to wait indefinitely if they genuinely view the Chelsea winger as their preferred option. At the same time, Chelsea’s final decision will depend on their own squad requirements under Xabi Alonso.

Gittens makes sense as a January name for Sociedad because the circumstances suit all three parties. Chelsea could give a talented young player the regular football he currently lacks, while Sociedad would temporarily replace an important attacking outlet without committing to a major transfer fee.

The biggest question is whether Gittens can immediately translate his pace and directness into consistent production in La Liga. That uncertainty makes a loan particularly sensible. For Sociedad, the priority should be finding someone capable of contributing now rather than simply filling the squad. If Gittens is promised meaningful minutes, a move to San Sebastián could provide the kind of environment in which he can rebuild momentum.