Martin Zubimendi offered to Real Madrid, swap deal with Arsenal for Endrick possible

Intermediaries have offered Real Madrid the opportunity to sign 27-year-old Spanish international Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal are keen on signing Endrick, and intermediaries, after offering Zubimendi to Real Madrid, have “floated the idea” that the Spaniard’s departure could help the Premier League champions prise the promising Brazilian attacker away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Martin Zubimendi and his situation at Arsenal

Martin Zubimendi has hit a snag despite an impressive debut season after Arsenal from Real Sociedad in a deal worth £60 million in July 2025. The 27-year-old accumulated over 4,000 minutes of game time in 57 outings across all competitions and contributed 6 goals and 3 assists. However, Myles Lewis-Skelly usurped him towards the end of the 2025/26 campaign, and the player has never regained his spot since then.

The struggles have continued this term, as he has managed only 380 minutes of game time in 12 outings thus far. This dip in involvement has led to widespread speculation surrounding his long-term future, as the Spanish international has fallen behind Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis-Skelly, and Declan Rice in the pecking order.

La Liga return on the horizon?

Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in Martin Zubimendi, having tracked his development during his stint with Real Sociedad. The Merengues need a holding midfielder like the Spaniard after losing the race to sign Rodri. Real Madrid require a specific profile, as the team has lacked progression from the central areas since Toni Kroos retired and Luka Modric moved on.

Zubimendi, with his passing ability, provides that while retaining solidity out of possession. That creates a solid screen in front of the defensive unit while providing progression from the middle of the park. The lack of game time at Arsenal provides Real Madrid the opportunity to turn his head, even though the player admittedly remains committed to the North London club.

The Endrick factor

Endrick has been a key target for Arsenal for a sustained period, even though Real Madrid have been reluctant to sell the talented 20-year-old attacker. Per TEAMtalk, the Gunners view him as a solution for the left side of their attack. While that is perplexing, the Brazilian can be an alternative to the struggling Viktor Gyokeres up front. If Zubimendi’s move to Real Madrid helps unlock a deal for Endrick, the situation becomes attractive for Arsenal.