Aston Villa keeping tabs on Milton Delgado, Chelsea also keen

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are closely monitoring Boca Juniors’ midfield sensation Milton Delgado ahead of a potential move.

Aston Villa are keeping a close eye on Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado ahead of the winter transfer window, but they could face competition from Chelsea for the highly rated Argentine youngster.

According to Fichajes, Unai Emery has identified the 21-year-old as an ideal fit for his midfield, with Villa scouts having followed his development in South America. Their reports have been quite positive, highlighting his ability to recover possession, distribute the ball effectively and maintain tactical balance in midfield.

Villa’s interest has also been influenced by uncertainty surrounding Boubacar Kamara’s future. Chelsea, Inter Milan and Al-Hilal are all reportedly interested in signing the French midfielder, potentially leaving Emery with a need to strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

Delgado has enjoyed a significant rise at Boca Juniors, establishing himself as an important figure in the side following their recent league title triumph. Under Rodolfo Arruabarrena, the midfielder has demonstrated the qualities required to provide stability and control, recording two assists in 29 league appearances during the domestic campaign.

He has also gained experience at international level, making 20 appearances for Argentina’s Under-20 side. His performances have attracted attention from European clubs, with a move to the Premier League potentially representing the next major step in his development.

Aston Villa are working to finalise the deal in January

However, Villa are unlikely to have a straightforward route to his signature. Chelsea could emerge as serious competitors, particularly given their focus on recruiting promising young players. The Blues also have a need for greater depth in central midfield following Enzo Fernandez’s departure on deadline day.

Although Delgado would not be an immediate like-for-like replacement, his potential could make him an attractive long-term investment. Boca Juniors, meanwhile, are under no immediate pressure to sell.

Delgado joined the first team in January 2024 and has a contract running until December 2029. His market value stands at €10 million, while the club’s hierarchy, led by Juan Roman Riquelme, are reluctant to lose one of their most promising players.

Nevertheless, Villa are reportedly preparing to take their interest further. Representatives from the Birmingham club are expected to travel to Buenos Aires in early December to present an initial offer. Should the two clubs agree on the financial terms, Delgado could make the move to England in January 2027.