Roberto De Zerbi set to assign new role to Conor Gallagher amid Aston Villa, Leeds United links

Roberto De Zerbi is eager to hand Conor Gallagher a key role in the team, despite concerns over his inconsistent game time and speculation ahead of January.

Conor Gallagher’s future has come under scrutiny following an inconsistent start to the new season, as Football Insider states that Roberto De Zerbi has no plans to part ways with the midfielder. The Italian manager is eager to hand him a key role in the team moving forward.

Tottenham were scrambling for solutions last January when they were being dragged into a relegation fight owing to a terrible run of results. One of the additions they made was former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who arrived from Atletico Madrid in a £34 million deal.

While the signing continues to divide opinion within the Tottenham fanbase, given his previous allegiance to Chelsea, the bigger question has been his role within the team. There is still some level of confusion and a lack of clarity over what he is supposed to do.

This season, he has played eight times under Roberto De Zerbi, with only four of those being starts. Gallagher reportedly prefers to play in a midfield-eight role, although the Italian has used him in a variety of positions, including the No. 10 role during James Maddison’s brief absence. While the results with Gallagher on the pitch have been better, the midfielder is still experiencing inconsistent game time at present.

What next for Conor Gallagher?

The lack of clarity over his role has created speculation behind the scenes, with suggestions that Leeds United and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in Gallagher ahead of the upcoming January window. Either of those sides could possibly define a role for the midfielder and may have to convince Spurs to do a deal for the £34 million star, who may cost much more than he did last January.

The chances for either Aston Villa or Leeds United appear slim, as De Zerbi is ready to block any exit in January for Gallagher, as he wants to hand the midfielder a key role in the team. There is still no clarity on what the Italian has in store for the £34 million star, although it might align with where the player wants to play regularly.

The midfield spots are currently occupied by the likes of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, who are expected to assume the deeper roles. This means that, for Gallagher to play in his favoured position as an eight, De Zerbi may have to alter his shape to a three-man midfield unit without a recognised No. 10.

There is always the element of changing shapes and systems, as Gallagher’s game time and importance to the team between now and January will determine his immediate future at the club. As far as De Zerbi is concerned, he is eager to make Gallagher a key part of his plans, which may take time and test the player’s patience in the process.