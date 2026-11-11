Crystal Palace front-runners to sign Bartosz Mazurek

Crystal Palace will look to sign 19-year-old Polish striker Bartosz Mazurek from Red Bull Salzburg next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Borussia Dortmund, Brighton & Hove Albion, FC Porto, and SL Benfica are also interested in Bartosz Mazurek. However, they have fallen behind Crystal Palace in the race to sign the 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg centre-forward next year.

Per TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace have already established contact over a possible move, while the report suggests that the teenager has “indicated that the opportunity to play in England would be highly appealing” to him. Red Bull Salzburg will demand around €30 million to part ways with the Pole next year.

Who is Bartosz Mazurek?

Bartosz Mazurek is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Polish football has produced many impressive strikers, who have followed in the footsteps of Robert Lewandowski over the past decade. Mazurek’s start to his stint with Red Bull Salzburg has provided more cause for optimism while earning him his maiden call-up to the national side.

The 19-year-old has scored two goals and provided six assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for Red Bull Salzburg this season. While the output appears modest, he has been impressive due to his intelligent movement and break of pace. Mazurek’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe.

Crystal Palace’s interest in Bartosz Mazurek is understandable. The Eagles are preparing for life after Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been unsettled at the South London club since his failed move to Serie A earlier this year. The Frenchman has emerged as a target for Manchester United, who may launch a move in the winter transfer window.

Even though the Eagles are contemplating whether they will sell Mateta or keep him until the end of the season, they must sign a productive striker, as Jorgen Strand Larsen and Eddie Nketiah have been inconsistent during their stints with the club. Mazurek has thus emerged as a viable target, and with four goals and three assists for Jagiellonia Bialystok before moving to Austria, he has shown the potential to be a top-class striker.