Arsenal, Real Madrid in transfer tussle to sign Joane Gadou

Arsenal and Real Madrid are chasing Borussia Dortmund’s young defensive sensation Joane Gadou, having watched him closely in action.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Joane Gadou is attracting considerable market interest, with the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid part of the chase. The Borussia Dortmund prodigy is rising in stature owing to his performances for the Bundesliga club, with the interested parties having watched him in action recently.

Joane Gadou arrived at Borussia Dortmund in the summer following some impressive displays with RB Salzburg. The Black and Yellows invested heavily in the 1.95m tall, towering defender and expect to develop him into a top defender on the continent, although their plans may be hampered by the rising interest in the background.

Dortmund have justified the outlay on the teenager in the summer, as Niko Kovac has played him regularly this season across all competitions. The frequency of his appearances has attracted scouts to watch him in action, with some clubs sending observers to watch him during the games against Real Betis and Bayern Munich recently.

Arsenal and Real Madrid have gathered information on his performances in the background, which is a sign they are keeping close tabs on his displays. Whether either of those teams is ready to make an immediate approach for the 19-year-old defender remains the question, as Dortmund have no intention of letting him leave within six months of his arrival.

Borussia Dortmund hold the cards on Joane Gadou

Borussia Dortmund are protected by a long-term contract with Gadou, which only expires in 2031, meaning they have the power to reject any or all approaches in January. In any case, if and when they are open to selling the Frenchman, Dortmund will demand a fee somewhere between €40-50 million, going by current market standards.

As for the interested parties, Arsenal are one of the most intriguing sides on the continent when it comes to attracting defenders. Every player who has joined Mikel Arteta’s system has flourished, and that may prove attractive enough for a young star like Gadou to develop his game.

The Gunners recently signed the experienced Ezri Konsa, which negates the need for a new defender, although Gadou could be a long-term plan. Real Madrid have also been looking at young defensive signings of late, as their reported interest in Luka Vuskovic suggests.

They are angling to refresh their backline for the future, with Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori among the other options on their radar. Someone like Gadou could be viewed as a future option rather than someone who could improve the defence in the present. Meanwhile, the report suggests that Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Betis are also vying for his signature. So, the competition for the French defender’s signature will be fierce.