Manchester United run rule over Pio Esposito, face Arsenal battle

Manchester United have watched Francesco Pio Esposito in action recently, fueling speculation over a future move, with Arsenal also keen.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United have watched Francesco Pio Esposito in action during Inter Milan’s recent victory over Como, with Arsenal also pursuing the 21-year-old striker as speculation over his future intensifies.

Francesco Pio Esposito is high on the shortlist of many elite clubs, including Manchester United, who have monitored the Italian forward closely in recent weeks. Inter Milan remain in a strong position with regard to his contract status, having extended the striker’s deal until 2032 in September, though Arsenal continue to track him for a potential summer approach.

Esposito is one of Italy’s most promising strikers following his emergence as a key player for Inter Milan over recent seasons. The youngster successfully advanced contract negotiations with the Nerazzurri over the summer, signing an extended deal that ties him to San Siro until 2032.

Inter Milan are set to maintain a strong stance on his exit, with any move in the upcoming winter window highly impossible. Should they open the doors to a sale in the summer transfer window, the Nerazzurri are expected to demand €100 million or more for the striker, who has impressed early in the current campaign.

In the absence of skipper Lautaro Martinez, Esposito has stepped in as the primary centre-forward, leading the line alongside Marcus Thuram. He has recorded four goals and two assists to his name in 13 games across all competitions.

Arsenal watched him in action during the recent Nations League games for Italy, and Manchester United are now closely monitoring the 21-year-old, with a potential summer approach in consideration.

Manchester United watched Pio Esposito in action

Manchester United have been interested in Esposito since the summer, when they sought a striker of Benjamin Sesko’s pedigree and market value to strengthen their forward line. Other targets, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, have been discussed, with Leeds United likely to offer him a new deal.

However, the Red Devils’ sustained interest in Esposito, combined with his recent performances, suggests the Italian remains a priority for the club heading into the summer window. The Gunners, meanwhile, have been tracking Esposito for an extended period and are expected to pursue a new centre-forward in future transfer windows due to Viktor Gyokeres’s struggles this term.

With both Manchester United and Arsenal in the market, Inter Milan remain unmoved; they are expected to demand €100 million or more if they open the doors to a sale in the summer, and any winter departure is highly unlikely.