Leeds United set to accelerate contract talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid Manchester United links.

Leeds United are preparing to accelerate contract talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the upcoming international break, with the striker and club both keen to continue their relationship at Elland Road despite recent links with Manchester United.

The 29-year-old arrived from Everton in 2025 with questions surrounding his fitness after a difficult final period at Goodison Park. Leeds nevertheless made him their highest-paid player, taking a significant gamble on his ability to rediscover his best form.

That gamble has paid off as Calvert-Lewin has missed only three matches since joining the club, excluding the initial delay to his debut while building match fitness. He has subsequently become one of Daniel Farke’s most reliable players.

Leeds want to extend a successful partnership

Calvert-Lewin has scored 20 goals in 51 appearances for Leeds and his performances have helped earn him three England call-ups during the year. His current contract runs until June 2028, but Leeds are now ready to reward his resurgence with a new agreement. As things stanhd, the club are prepared to offer a two-year extension that would keep him at Elland Road until 2030.

According to TEAMtalk, there is no sense of panic surrounding negotiations as both player and club are understood to be aligned over his future, with Calvert-Lewin enjoying his football and Leeds eager to retain one of their most important attacking players.

Manchester United’s reported interest therefore appears unlikely to alter the situation. Farke has already made clear that Leeds want to keep their key players, while Calvert-Lewin has spoken positively about his life at the club.

Calvert-Lewin has rebuilt his career at Leeds

Calvert-Lewin’s transformation has been particularly striking given his struggles with injuries at Everton. At Leeds, he has regained his fitness, confidence and consistency, while also returning to the England setup. The striker has described himself as being in a much better place personally and professionally, suggesting that he has no immediate reason to seek another move.

For Manchester United, the situation creates another obstacle as they look for attacking reinforcements. Benjamin Sesko’s injury has limited Michael Carrick’s options, increasing the need for another forward during the January window. Leeds, meanwhile, must also resolve the future of Lukas Nmecha, whose limited role has generated speculation over a possible departure.

Leeds should move quickly to secure Calvert-Lewin, but the proposed extension also needs to be structured carefully. A contract until 2030 would take the striker beyond his 33rd birthday, so the club must ensure his recent fitness record is sustainable before committing significant wages for several more seasons.

Nevertheless, the evidence so far strongly supports rewarding him. Calvert-Lewin has transformed himself from a player whose fitness was questioned into a dependable focal point for Farke’s side. The biggest indication of his value is not simply his goal tally but his availability. Leeds have been able to build their attack around a striker who is consistently on the pitch, something that was difficult for Everton during his final years there.

Manchester United may still need a proven Premier League forward, but Calvert-Lewin’s future appears increasingly tied to Leeds. If both parties remain as committed as they currently are, a new contract should be a matter of finalising terms rather than deciding whether the relationship should continue.