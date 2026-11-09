Liverpool competing with Real Madrid, Chelsea in Bart Verbruggen chase

Liverpool will face stiff competition in the race to sign 24-year-old Netherlands international Bart Verbruggen from Brighton & Hove Albion next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea and Real Madrid are also interested in Bart Verbruggen. All three clubs are scouring the market for a goalkeeper, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper.

Bart Verbruggen and his time in the Premier League so far

Bart Verbruggen has established himself as one of the world’s best goalkeepers since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from RSC Anderlecht in July 2023. The Dutchman has made significant progress in the last three years, having made over 100 appearances for the Seagulls thus far while keeping 37 clean sheets and conceding 146 goals.

His record underscores his status as a top-class goalkeeper, and Verbruggen has barely gone a game without keeping a clean sheet this season. The 24-year-old Dutch shot-stopper has also become the first-choice starter for his national side, and his exploits for his club and country have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Real Madrid have had the Netherlands international on their radar for an extended period. The continued interest reflects the need for a new long-term solution between the sticks, as Thibaut Courtois is approaching the twilight of his career. Verbruggen’s shot-stopping and physical presence make him an ideal successor to the Belgian.

Meanwhile, Bart Verbruggen has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is surprising, even though they are preparing for life after Alisson Becker. The Reds already have Giorgi Mamardashvili as his deputy. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that the Georgian international hopes to become the next first-choice goalkeeper for Liverpool soon. Furthermore, Lucca Brughmans will arrive from Genk next summer as a long-term solution.

As for Chelsea, the Blues also hold a long-standing interest in Verbruggen. Chelsea maintain long-standing interest, though Mike Penders has emerged as a long-term option in goal. The Belgian goalkeeper has already made several appearances this term, and Chelsea view him as the successor to Emiliano Martinez, who will only be an option between the sticks for a short period.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has extensive experience in the English top flight and knows how to deal with the physicality of the league. He has prevented 3.4 goals in the Premier League this season while keeping 12 clean sheets in 15 games across all competitions. A move now hinges on Brighton’s willingness to negotiate, as interest from Europe’s elite continues to mount.